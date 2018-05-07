Karnataka election: Mahadayi river dispute to be solved by Modi, not Sonia Gandhi, says CM Siddaramaiah

At this point, the reporter asked: “But did Mrs Gandhi really block process?”. CM Siddaramaiah in a curt reply said, “You don’t understand the issue so keep quiet”.

Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress’ main face in the poll-bound state, Siddaramaiah today berated a journalist for dragging UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s name into the Mahadayi river water sharing issue. Siddaramaiah was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that Sonia Gandhi had in 2007 said that Mahadayi waters won’t be shared with Karnataka. “Decision on Mahadayi water has to be taken by the Prime Minister, not Sonia Gandhi,” the CM said. At this point, the reporter asked: “But did Mrs Gandhi really block process?”. CM Siddaramaiah in a curt reply said, “You don’t understand the issue so keep quiet”.

PM Modi on Saturday blamed the Congress party for politicising the issue of Mahadayi river water sharing with neighbouring Goa. “Congress is misleading people in the name of Mahadayi and is only politicising the issue. During a 2007 Goa Assembly poll campaign speech, then Congress President Sonia Gandhi had assured Goa that Mahadayi river water will not be shared,” Modi claimed while addressing a rally in Gadag. The Prime Minister said the Congress has shown its “true colour” by “politicising” the issue.

Speaking at Goa’s Margao city, Gandhi had in 2007 told people that the Congress was committed no to allow the sharing of Mahadayi water with Karnataka.

The Congress was only showing its “true colours” by politicising the issue ahead of the upcoming May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls, alleged Modi in his 45-minute speech in Hindi, translated into Kannada by BJP’s Lok Sabha lawmaker from the state, Prahlad Joshi.

BJP president Amit Shah, on Sunday, suggested had Siddaramaiah government worked sincerely, farmers in Karnataka would have received water from Mahadayi river without a fuss. Speaking at a public rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi, Shah said, “Had Siddaramaiah worked properly, Mahadayi river’s water would have reached the fields of farmers in Karnataka.”‘

“Bring B. S. Yeddyurappa to power and within six months, the Mahadayi water dispute issue will be resolved,” he added.

Karnataka and Goa have been at loggerheads for decades on the issue of sharing inter-state Mahadayi river water. Earlier, over 400 protesting farmers from Karnataka had set off to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on April 25 to put forth their demand regarding the Mahadayi River dispute in New Delhi, claiming that if they weren’t met, they would ask his permission to kill themselves.