Karnataka Election: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extends support to CM Bommai, clarifies not entering politics

Kannada film actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, on Wednesday, announced that he will extend his support to Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai in the poll-bound Karnataka. However, Sudeep clarified that he is neither entering politics nor contesting the Karnataka Assembly election, due on May 10.

Addressing the joint press conference along with the actor, Bommai said that Sudeep would campaign for the BJP.

“I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him ‘Mama’ with affection and respect. Bommai Mama has stood by me during my difficult times,” Sudeep said.

CM Bommai said that Sudeep is not associated with any political party, but will support him and the BJP. He added that Sudeep’s support will be a “big strength” to BJP’s election campaign.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa talks about extending his support to CM Basavaraj Bommai in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/wsk0oIZzm6 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Earlier, Sudeep alleged that he had received a threat letter, and said that it was sent by someone from the film industry.

“Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it. I also know, it was by someone from the film industry. I will give them a fitting reply. They know me and my residential address, which is why they sent the letter by post. I will bring everything out. I will reply to the threat letter,” Sudeep told reporters at the Bengaluru airport.

An alleged threat letter was received by Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju and Sudeep’s family members from an unknown person who threatened to release his “private video” on social media.

Also Read Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Congress workers protest over tickets in Bengaluru

Police have registered a case in connection with the matter.

The Karnataka election is due on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.