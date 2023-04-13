Karnataka election: BJP releases second list of 23 candidates, seven sitting MLAs dropped

Karnataka BJP candidates list: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday night released the second list of candidates comprising 23 names, including two women candidates, for the May 10 Karnataka elections. BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar did not feature in the second list as well. He had met BJP national president JP Nadda earlier in the day seeking to contest from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, reported PTI.

Ramachandra Gowda, son-in-law of senior JD(S) leader and MLA G T Devegowda, has got the ticket from Sidlaghatta assembly segment. In Harapanahalli constituency, sitting MLA G Karunakara Reddy, who is the brother of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy – the head of newly formed Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, has been renominated.

From the Bidar seat, the party has fielded Eshwar Singh Thakur, and from the SC-reserved Haveri seat, Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar is contesting. From the Kolar Gold Field, which is also SC reserved, the party has fielded Ashwini Sampangi.

Seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested on corruption charges, have been replaced with new candidates.

Among legislators who have been dropped include C M Nimbannavar from Kalghatgi constituency, who has been replaced by Congress rebel Nagaraj Chabbi from Kalghatgi seat; Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar; S A Ravindranath (MLA from Davangere North); Linganna (Mayakonda), Madal Virupakshappa (Channagiri); Sukumar Shetty (Baindur); and M P Kumaraswamy (Mudigere), reported The Indian Express.

While some have been denied tickets due to age-related factors, some have been linked to alleged corruption cases.

With two women candidates, the BJP in its list of 212 has so far, fielded 10 women politicians.

The first list was released by the party on Tuesday night which comprised the names of 189 candidates, where nine sitting MLAs were dropped.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the entire list will be out by Friday.

The last day for nominations for the May 10 elections is April 20, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The results will be declared on May 13.