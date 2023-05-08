Karnataka election: BJP moves Election Commission over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘sovereignty’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved the Election Commission of India seeking action against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for using the term “sovereignty” during poll campaign, reported PTI.

The BJP delegation, headed by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, submitted a copy of the Congress’ tweet quoting the senior leader on the issue.

“Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences,” the party said.

“She (Sonia Gandhi) deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act,” Yadav said, as quoted by ANI.

Citing the Representation of People Act, BJP leader Tarun Chugh told reporters that the Congress party should be recognised.

On May 6, the Congress party in a tweet said, “CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”

The 76-year-old leader, making her entry into the Karnataka elections in Hubbali on Saturday, hit out at the BJP saying that the state and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the saffron party’s “loot, lies, ego and hatred”.

The former Congress president said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to strengthen our voice against this (BJP) government’s dark rule.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, son and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka CM and BJP-turned-Congress leader Jagadish Shettar shared the stage with her.