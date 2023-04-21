Karnataka Election: ‘BJP endorses corruption,’ claims Congress after video of Eshwarappa talking to PM over phone emerges

The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “endorsing corruption” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to ex-Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa, who has not been given ticket in the upcoming May 10 elections. The allegations flew after Eshwarappa, who announced retirement from electoral politics, shared a video of him talking to PM Modi on a phone call.

Eshwarappa stepped down as Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister in April last year, after a contractor named Santosh Patil ended his own life accusing Eshwarappa of allegedly collecting a 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi. The former minister was later given a clean chit.

He had recently conveyed to the BJP’s central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics but reportedly asked ticket for his son K E Kantesh. The party, however, gave the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader’s request.

In a tweet, the Congress said, “This man is accused of demanding 40 per cent commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide.”

“By praising such corrupt leaders, the BJP is sending a clear message that it endorses corruption and illegal activities,” it added.

In the video shared on BJP’s official Twitter handle, the prime minister is heard saying, “You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you.”

Modi is also heard saying that he will meet Eshwarappa whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka, to which the minister replied that the saffron party will win the May 10 elections.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in Bengaluru, “It is a sad day for India’s democracy. PM Modi has put his stamp on 40 per cent corruption. He has conveyed that lives don’t matter to the BJP. The PM called up BJP leader Eshwarappa for not rebelling,” as quoted by news agency PTI.

“Eshwarappa is accused of demanding a 40 per cent commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide,” Surjewala added.

The Congress leader further claimed that while the prime minister spoke to Eshwarappa, he has not even bothered to speak to Santosh Patil or his family members.