Karnataka Election 2023: When, where and how to check live results

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: The counting of votes for the much-awaited Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on Saturday, May 13. The polls to the 224-member Assembly witnessed a fierce battle between arch-rivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S), who now wait with bated breath to know their fate after exit polls hinted at the possibility of a hung assembly. The counting of votes across 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly will begin at 8 AM at 36 counting centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture of the outcome to emerge by mid-day. The state registered a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent on May 10.

Most exit polls in the state have predicted a tight contest between Congress and the BJP, while the JD(S) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation, just like it did in the 2018 Karnataka elections. The magic number in the 224-member Assembly is 113. While the India Today-Axis My India predicted 122-140 seats for the Congress, 62-80 seats for BJP, 20-25 JD(S), the Times Now-ETG survey predicted 113 seats for Congress and 85 for the BJP, and 23 for JD(S).

Karnataka Election Result 2023: When, Where and How to Check Live Results

To know the results, one needs to head to the website of the Election Commission of India and check it on results.eci.gov.in. Other websites are http://www.eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, results.eci.gov.in. You can also follow news coverage to know who would rule the state.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected. With no single party getting the magic figure of 113, the BJP went ahead and staked claim to form the government in the state. However, it was dissolved in three days, ahead of the trust vote, as the party had failed to get the required numbers. Later, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) had formed the government with HD Kumaraswamy, son of former PM of India as well as CM of Karnataka HD Deve Gowda, as the CM.

However, after 14 months, even that was dissolved, which was triggered by the resignation of 17 ruling coalition legislators and their subsequent defection to the BJP. The BJP again came to power, with veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa being sworn in as the CM.