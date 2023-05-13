Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Constituency-wise Winners List: Counting of votes is underway across 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka. The prominent candidates in fray are Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, BJP veterans Basavaraj Bommai, BY Vijayendra who is the son of BS Yediyurappa, V Somanna, from the Janata Dal (Secular) Party former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

In line with exit polls which have predicted a win for Congress, the party is leading in early trends. According to data from the Election Commission of India as of 11 AM, the Congress is leading in 115 seats, while BJP is leading in 73 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) Party, which was the “kingmaker” in the 2018 elections, is leading in 30 seats. In case of a hung Assembly this time as well, the party can be kingmaker again.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Full list of Winners Constituency Wise and Seat-wise

(List will be updated once winners’ names are announced)

Shiggaon: Incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai is leading

Varuna: Congress leader Siddaramaiah is leading

Kanakapura: Congress leader DK Shivakumar is leading.

Channapatna: JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy is leading.

