Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Constituency-wise Winners List: Counting of votes is underway across 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka. The prominent candidates in fray are Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, BJP veterans Basavaraj Bommai, BY Vijayendra who is the son of BS Yediyurappa, V Somanna, from the Janata Dal (Secular) Party former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
In line with exit polls which have predicted a win for Congress, the party is leading in early trends. According to data from the Election Commission of India as of 11 AM, the Congress is leading in 115 seats, while BJP is leading in 73 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) Party, which was the “kingmaker” in the 2018 elections, is leading in 30 seats. In case of a hung Assembly this time as well, the party can be kingmaker again.
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Full list of Winners Constituency Wise and Seat-wise
(List will be updated once winners’ names are announced)
Shiggaon: Incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai is leading
Varuna: Congress leader Siddaramaiah is leading
Kanakapura: Congress leader DK Shivakumar is leading.
Channapatna: JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy is leading.
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Constituency-wise Winners List: The Congress is leading according to trends that are trickling in.
As counting began across 36 centres in Karnataka, trends that started trickling in showed Congress crossing the majority mark, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.
As of 11 AM, Congress is leading in 117 seats, BJP in 71 seats.
Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on Karnataka elections result 2023 here.
The counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the State, especially in and around the counting centres, to avoid any untoward incidents. The State registered a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the May 10 polls. The BJP had banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi magic, while the Congress rode on the anti-incumbency factor. It now remains to be seen whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) will emerge as a “kingmaker” or a “king” by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict.