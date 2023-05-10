Karnataka Election 2023 Live: Voting begins in 224 Assembly seats, 2615 candidates in fray

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Voting Live Updates: Voting in the state for 224 Assembly constituencies begins. In the high-stakes election, the major political parties in contention are the BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). The battle-ready BJP with its well-oiled election machine ran its campaign with a blitzkrieg by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Clearly, the ‘double-engine Sarkar’ sought to heavily bank on the PM’s appeal to bolster its campaign, shore up its prospects and fight “anti-incumbency”. Months before the elections, a combative Congress had sought to make corruption a central theme of the political narrative, with central leaders making “corruption” a focal point in their poll speeches. Moreover, the 2023 election is also a prestige battle for the grand old party in a way with a Kannadiga Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Kalaburagi district, at its helm, as the national president.

A total of 2,615 candidates are in fray in the high-octane battle. The BJP has fielded 224 candidates across all seats, Congress in 223 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) in 207 seats. Over five crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Karnataka elections, results for which will be known on May 13. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states.

Live Updates

Karnataka Elections 2023 Voting Live: The prominent candidates in fray are Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, BJP leaders CM Basavaraj Bommai, BY Vijayendra, Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy.

07:17 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections: Mallikarjun Kharge appeals to people to come out and vote People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time vote in large numbers. We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge 07:15 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections: Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt casts vote Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt casts his vote for Karnataka Elections2023, at a polling booth in Tumakuru. 07:14 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections: Actor Prakash Raj casts his vote Actor Prakash Raj arrives at polling booth in St. Joseph's School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote for the Karnataka polls. 07:11 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections 2023: Tight security for Karnataka polls As many as 84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces ) police in 650 CoYs (companies) are on law & order and security duty on poll day across the state. 'Critical Polling Stations' are covered by one or more of the measures like Micro Observers, Webcasting and CCTVs to keep a watch on the polling process as force multipliers, reports PTI. 07:10 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections 2023: Over 70,000 ballot units in place A total of 75,603 Ballot Units (BU), 70,300 Control Units (CU) and 76,202 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) are slated to be used during the voting. 07:08 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections live: All you need to know about this election As many as 5.31 crore electors, including 2.64 crore women and 4,927 third genders, will exercise their franchise to elect representatives to the 16 th Legislative Assembly of Karnataka. A total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray across 224 constituencies. 07:01 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: Voting begins Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls begin. 07:00 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections: Amit Shah appeals to come out and vote On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 06:59 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections Live: PM Modi appeals to voters to cast their votes Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 06:57 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections: Preparations underway Preparations are underway at a polling booth in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1656089279339311105 06:54 (IST) 10 May 2023 Karnataka elections: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all updates on the Karnataka elections 2023 here.