Karnataka election 2023 Live: High-voltage campaign to end today

Karnataka election campaigning: The high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters. BJP’s campaign is largely centralised with the focus being on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘double-engine’ government, national issues and programmes, while the Congress’ focus is on local issues, and central leaders like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are campaigning in the state. JD(S) too ran a highly localised campaign, anchored solely by its leader H D Kumaraswamy, with party patriarch Deve Gowda too joining in, despite advanced age and related ailments.

Voting in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 10, and counting of votes will be on May 13.

Live Updates

09:30 (IST) 8 May 2023 Karnataka elections: ‘An editor shall be responsible for all matters’ ECI on Sunday also held all major local newspapers in the state responsible for all matters including advertisements published in their newspapers. Citing the Press Council of India's norms for journalistic conduct, the ECI, in a letter said, “An editor shall be responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in the newspaper. If responsibility is disclaimed, this shall be explicitly stated beforehand.” 09:28 (IST) 8 May 2023 Karnataka elections: EC issues advisory. In view of complaints regarding “unverified” claims in political advertisements, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked all political parties and candidates to get “clearance” from the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) before publishing any advertisement in the print media on the date of polling and a day prior. 09:17 (IST) 8 May 2023 Karnataka election: State all set to see three-way contest The Karnataka Assembly which has 224 seats is all set to see a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) Party. The high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on Monday. 09:15 (IST) 8 May 2023 Karnataka election: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers, welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on Karnataka elections here.