Karnataka Election 2023: Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi heads to Congress after being denied BJP ticket

Karnataka Election 2023 news Updates: Disgruntled BJP leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi is set to join the Congress party on Friday for the upcoming Karnataka election, which is scheduled on May 10.

After being denied a ticket from the saffron party, the three-time MLA from Athani in Belagavi district resigned from the primary membership of the party on April 12. The BJP in its first list of candidates released on Tuesday fielded Mahesh Kumathalli, who is a confidante of Savadi’s arch-rival and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, from the Athani seat.

Savadi’s decision came after a meeting with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

He expressed disappointment saying that despite being a loyal party worker, the party did not live up to its promise of fielding him from the Athani constituency.

Replying to a question by reporters for joining Congress, the former MLC said he had only demanded a ticket to contest the elections, besides the completion of some irrigation projects in his constituency which have been pending for many years — if the party is voted to power.

However, Shivakumar confirmed that Savadi has already joined the Congress party and claimed that many other disgruntled BJP legislators were also in touch with him. “There are more than 9-10 sitting MLAs who want to join us but we don’t have space to accommodate them,” Shivakumar said.

Savadi, meanwhile, alleged that he did not demand from the BJP that he be made the deputy CM, but was removed from the position, which he perceived as an insult.

“After losing the election (in 2018), I was made an MLC and then the deputy chief minister. But later they removed me. Why did they make me a minister and then remove me?” he asked.

Karnataka CM says ‘feel sad’ on Savadi’s exit

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he was “saddened” by Savadi’s exit.

“…I’m feeling very sad, we shared a close bond. Sometimes such political situations arise,” Bommai said, adding, “He might have found his political future in the Congress. We will do our job in our party.”

Savadi lost in 2018 Karnataka election

Savadi had lost to Mahesh Kumathalli, who was then contesting on a Congress ticket, in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. Along with many others from Congress, Kumarthalli later jumped ship to the BJP helping the party to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

Kumathalli later successfully contested the Athani by-election on the party ticket.