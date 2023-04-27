Karnataka Election 2023: 35 pc increase in voters in 80-plus age group, first-time voters up 9 pc

Voters in Karnataka aged 80 years and above increased by 34.76 per cent since 2018, the highest among all age groups in the state, data from the state Chief Electoral Office (CEO) said, reported The Indian Express. The number of 80+ years voters increased from 9,02,226 in 2018 to 12,15,920 in 2023.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10 and counting of results will be on May 13.

Voters in the age group between 18-19 years, who are first-time voters, increased by 9.26 per cent, from 10,72,221 in 2018 to 11,71,558 in 2023.

The overall electors in the state increased from 5.06 crore in 2018 to 5.3 crore.

Electors in the bracket of 70-79 went up by 5.95 lakh, or 25.97%, while the 60-69 age group saw an increase of 7.92 lakh, or 17.3 per cent.

Two categories of age groups saw a decline in electors percentage. For the 20-29 years, the electors percentage declined by 10.47 per cent from 1,10,93,005 to 99,30,534.

While for the 30-39 age group electors, it declined by 2.66 per cent from 1,31,55,666 to 1,28,04,740.

On the decrease in the two age groups, the Karnataka Special Officer (Elections) Surya Sen AV told IE that the population growth in the last five should be taken into account along with the deletions by the CEO’s office to update electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had said that there are 2.66 crore male electors and 2.63 crore female electors in the state, and 4,927 in the “Others” category, referring to transgenders. A total of 2.39 crore voters are aged between 18-39 years.