Karnataka Election 2023: Full list of BJP, Congress, JD(S) candidates and their constituencies

Karnataka Election 2023: The Karnataka election for 224 constituencies is all set to be held in a single phase on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13. The state is all set to witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

Prominent candidates in this election include: Former CM Siddaramaiah who will be contesting from Varuna seat, one that his son Dr. Yathindra vacated, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar who is contesting from Kanakapura seat, incumbent CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai contesting from Shiggaon constituency. Former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripur seat, while from the sensitive Udupi seat, the BJP has given ticket to Yashpal Suvarna, who was a hardline voice in the hijab controversy. Another prominent candidate is disgruntled BJP-turned-Congress leader Jagadish Shettar, who will be contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

Also Read Karnataka Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Here’s the full list of BJP, Congress, JD(S)candidates along with constituencies:

Shiggaon – Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) vs Mohammed Yousuf Savanur (Congress) vs

Nippani – Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle (BJP) vs Kakasaheb Patil (Congress) vs

Chikkodi – Sadalga – Ramesh Katti (BJP) vs Ganesh Hukkeri (Congress) vs

Athani – Mahesh Kumathalli (BJP) vs Laxman Savadi (Congress) vs

Kagwad – Shrimant Balasaheb Patil (BJP) vs

Kudachi (SC) – P. Rajeev (BJP) vs Mahendra K.Thammannavar (Congress) vs

Raybag (SC) – Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole (BJP) vs Mahaveer Mohith (Congress) vs

Hukkeri – Nikhil Katti (BJP) vs AB Patil (Congress) vs

Arabhavi – Balachandra Jarakiholi (BJP) vs Arvind Dalwai (Congress) vs

Gokak – Ramesh Jarakiholi (BJP) vs Mahantesh Kadadi (Congress) vs

Yemkanmardi (ST) – Basavaraj Hundri (BJP) vs Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi (Congress) vs

Belgaum Uttar – Dr. Ravi Patil (BJP) vs Asif Sait (Congress) vs

Belgaum Dakshin – Abhay Patil (BJP) vs Prabhavathi Mastmardi (Congress) vs

Belgaum Rural – Nagesh Mannolkar (BJP) vs Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar (Congress) vs

Khanapur – Vittal Halagekar (BJP) vs Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar (Congress) vs

Kittur – Mahantesh Doddagoudar (BJP) vs Babasaheb D. Patil (Congress) vs

Bailhongal – Jagdish Channappa Metgud (BJP) vs Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi (Congress) vs

Saundatti Yellamma – Ratna Vishwanath Mamani (BJP) vs Vishwas Vasant Vaidya (Congress) vs

Ramdurg – Chikka Revanna (BJP) vs Ashok M. Pattan (Congress) vs

Mudhol (SC) – Govind Karjol (BJP) vs Ramappa Balappa Timmapur (Congress) vs

Terdal – Siddu Savadi (BJP) vs Siddappa Ramappa Konnur (Congress) vs

Jamkhandi – Jagadish Gudagunti (BJP) vs Anand Siddu Nyamagouda (Congress) vs

Bilgi – Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani (BJP) vs J.T. Patil (Congress) vs

Badami – Shantha Gowda Patil (BJP) vs Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti (Congress) vs

Bagalkot – Veerabhadrayya Charantimath (BJP) vs Hullappa Y. Meti (Congress) vs

Hungund – Doddanagouda G Patil (BJP) vs Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar (Congress) vs

Muddebihal – AS Patil Nadahalli (BJP) vs Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda (Congress) vs

Babaleshwar – Vijugouda S Patil (BJP) vs (Congress) vs

Bijapur City – B R Patil (Yatnal) (BJP) vs Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif (Congress) vs

Sindgi – Ramesh Bhusanur (BJP) vs Ashok M. Managuli (Congress) vs

Afzalpur – Malikaiah Guttedar (BJP) vs M.Y. Patil (Congress) vs

Jewargi – Shivanagoudapatil Raddevadagi (BJP) vs

Shorapur (ST) – Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) (BJP) vs Rajavenkatappa Naik (Congress) vs

Shahapur – Ameenreddy Yalagi (BJP) vs

Yadgir – Venkatareddy Mudnal (BJP) vs Channareddy Patil Tunnur (Congress) vs

Chittapur (SC) – Manikanta Rathod (BJP) vs

Chincholi (SC) – Dr. Avinash Jadhav (BJP) vs Subash V. Rathod (Congress) vs

Gulbarga Rural (SC) – Basavaraj Mattimod (BJP) vs Revu Naik Belamagi (Congress) vs

Gulbarga Dakshin – Dattatraya Patil Revoor (BJP) vs Allamaprabhu Patil (Congress) vs

Gulbarga Uttar – Chandrakant Patil (BJP) vs Kaneez Fatima (Congress) vs

Aland – Subhash Guttedar (BJP) vs BR Patil (Congress) vs

Basavakalyan – Sharanu Salagar (BJP) vs Vijay Dharam Singh (Congress) vs

Humnabad – Siddu Patil (BJP) vs Rajashekar B Patil (Congress) vs

Bidar South – Dr. Shailendra Beldale (BJP) vs Ashok Kheny (Congress) vs

Aurad (SC) – Prabhu Chavan (BJP) vs Dr. Shinde Bhimsen Rao (Congress) vs

Raichur Rural (ST) – Tipparaju Havaldar (BJP) vs Basanagouda Daddal (Congress) vs

Raichur – Dr. Shivaraj Patil (BJP) vs

Devedurga (ST) – K Shivanagouda Nayak (BJP) vs

Lingsugur (SC) – Manappa D Vajjal (BJP) vs Durgappa S. Hoolageri (Congress) vs

Sindhanur – K Kariyappa (BJP) vs Hampan Gowda Badarli (Congress) vs

Maski (ST) – Pratapgouda Patil (BJP) vs Basanagouda Thurvihal (Congress) vs

Kushtagi – Doddanagouda Patil (BJP) vs Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur (Congress) vs

Kanakagiri (SC) – Basavaraj Dadesaguru (BJP) vs Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi (Congress) vs

Yelburga – Halappa Basappa Achar (BJP) vs Basavaraj Rayareddi (Congress) vs

Shirahatti (SC) – Dr. Chandru Lamani (BJP) vs Sujatha N. Doddamani (Congress) vs

Gadag – Anil Menasinakai (BJP) vs H.K. Patil (Congress) vs

Nargund – C.C. Patil (BJP) vs B.R. Yavagal (Congress) vs

Navalgund – Shankar Patil Munenakoppa (BJP) vs N.H. Konareddy (Congress) vs

Kundgol – M R Patil (BJP) vs Kusumavathi C. Shivalli (Congress) vs

Dharwad – Amrut Ayyappa Desai (BJP) vs Vinay Kulkarni (Congress) vs

Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) – Arvind Bellad (BJP) vs Prasad Abbayya (Congress) vs

Hubli-Dharwad-West – Dr. Kranti Kiran (BJP) vs

Haliyal – Sunil Hegde (BJP) vs R.V.Deshapande (Congress) vs

Karwar – Rupali Santosh Nayak (BJP) vs Satish Krishna Sail (Congress) vs

Kumta – Dinakar Shetty (BJP) vs Nivedit Alva (Congress) vs

Bhatkal – Sunil Baliya Nayak (BJP) vs Mankal Subba Vidya (Congress) vs

Sirsi – Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (BJP) vs Bhimanna Naik (Congress) vs

Yellapur – Shivaram Hebbar (BJP) vs V.S. Patil (Congress) vs

Byadgi – Virupakshappa Ballari (BJP) vs Basavaraj N. Shivannanar (Congress) vs

Hirekerur – B.C. Patil (BJP) vs U.B. Banakar (Congress) vs

Ranibennur – Arun Kumar Pujar (BJP) vs Prakash K. Koliwad (Congress) vs

Hadagalli (SC) – Krishna Naik (BJP) vs P.T. Parameshwara Naik (Congress) vs

Vijayanagara – Siddharth Singh (BJP) vs H.R. Gaviyappa (Congress) vs

Kampli (ST) – T H Suresh Babu (BJP) vs J.N. Ganesh (Congress) vs

Siruguppa (ST) – M.S. Somalingappa (BJP) vs B.M. Nagraj (Congress) vs

Bellary (ST) – B. Sriramulu (BJP) vs B. Nagendra (Congress) vs

Bellary City – Gali Somashekhara Reddy (BJP) vs Nara Bharath Reddy (Congress) vs

Sandur (ST) – Shilpa Raghavendra (BJP) vs E. Thukaram (Congress) vs

Kudligi (ST) – Lokesh V Nayaka (BJP) vs Dr. Srinivas NT (Congress) vs

Molakalmuru (ST) – S. Thippeswamy (BJP) vs N.Y. Gopalakrishna (Congress) vs

Challakere (ST) – Anilkumar (BJP) vs T. Raghumurthy (Congress) vs

Chitradurga – G H Thippareddy (BJP) vs K.C. Veerendra (Pappy) (Congress) vs

Hiriyur – K. Poornima Srinivas (BJP) vs D. Sudhakar (Congress) vs

Hosadurga – S Lingamurthy (BJP) vs Govindappa B.G. (Congress) vs

Holalkere (SC) – M. Chandrappa (BJP) vs Anjaneya H (Congress) vs

Jagalur (ST) – S V Ramachandra (BJP) vs B. Devendrappa (Congress) vs

Harihar – B.P. Harish (BJP) vs Nandagavi Srinivas (Congress) vs

Honnali – M P Renukacharya (BJP) vs D.G. Shanthana Gowda (Congress) vs

Shimoga Rural (SC) – Ashok Nayak (BJP) vs Dr. Sreenivas Kariyanna (Congress) vs

Bhadravati – Mangoti Rudresh (BJP) vs Sangameshwara B.K. (Congress) vs

Tirthahalli – Araga Jnanendra (BJP) vs Kimmane Rathnakar (Congress) vs

Shikaripur – BY Vijayendra (BJP) vs G.B. Malatesh (Congress) vs

Sorab – Kumar Bangarappa (BJP) vs S. Madhu Bangarappa (Congress) vs

Sagar – Haratalu H. Halappa (BJP) vs Gopalakrishnna Bulur (Congress) vs

Kundapura – Kiran Kumar Kodgi (BJP) vs M. Dinesh Hegde (Congress) vs

Udupi – Yashpal Suvarna (BJP) vs Prasadraj Kanchan (Congress) vs

Kapu – Gurme Suresh Shetty (BJP) vs Vinaya Kumar Sorake (Congress) vs

Karkal – V. Sunil Kumar (BJP) vs Uday Shetty (Congress) vs

Sringeri – D. N. Jeevaraj (BJP) vs T.D. Rajegowda (Congress) vs

Chikmagalur – C T Ravi (BJP) vs H.D. Thammaiah (Congress) vs

Tarikere – D S Suresh (BJP) vs G.H. Srinivasa (Congress) vs

Kadur – K S Prakash (BJP) vs Anand K.S (Congress) vs

Chikkanayakanahalli – J.C. Madhuswamy (BJP) vs

Tiptur – B.C. Nagesh (BJP) vs K Shadakshari (Congress) vs

Turuvekere – Masala Jayaram (BJP) vs Kanthraj B.M (Congress) vs

Kunigal – D Krishna Kumar (BJP) vs Dr. H.D. Ranganath (Congress) vs

Tumkur City – G.B. Jyothi Ganesh (BJP) vs Iqbal Ahmed (Congress) vs

Tumkur Rural – B Suresh Gowda (BJP) vs G.H. Shanmukhappa Yadav (Congress) vs

Koratagere (SC) – Anil Kumar, Retd. IAS (BJP) vs Dr. G. Parameshwara (Congress) vs

Sira – Dr. Rajesh Gowda (BJP) vs T.B. Jaya Chandra (Congress) vs

Pavagada (SC) – Krishna Nayak (BJP) vs H.V. Venkatesh (Congress) vs

Madhugiri – LC Nagaraj (BJP) vs K.N. Rajanna (Congress) vs

Gauribidanur – Dr. Shashidhar (BJP) vs Shivashankar Reddy N.H (Congress) vs

Bagepalli – C Muniraju (BJP) vs S.N. Subba Reddy (Congress) vs

Chikkaballapur – Dr. K. Sudhakar (BJP) vs Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar ‘PE’ (Congress) vs

Chintamani – Venu Gopal (BJP) vs Dr. M.C. Sudhakar (Congress) vs

Srinivaspur – Gunjuru Srinivas Reddy (BJP) vs K.R. Ramesh Kumar (Congress) vs

Mulbagal (SC) – Shigehalli Sundar (BJP) vs

Bangarapet (SC) – M. Narayanswamy (BJP) vs S.N. Narayanaswamy (Congress) vs

Kolar – Varthur Prakash (BJP) vs Kothur G. Manjunath (Congress) vs

Malur – KS Manjunath Gowda (BJP) vs K.Y. Nanje Gowda (Congress) vs

Yelahanka – S.R. Vishwanath (BJP) vs Keshava Rajanna B (Congress) vs

K.R. Pura – BA Basavaraj (BJP) vs

Byatarayanapura – Thammesh Gowda (BJP) vs Krishna Byregowda (Congress) vs

Yeshvanthapura – S.T. Somashekar (BJP) vs S. Balraj Gowda (Congress) vs

Rajarajeshwarinagar – Munirathna Naidu (BJP) vs Kusuma H (Congress) vs

Dasarahalli – S Muniraju (BJP) vs Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah (Congress) vs

Mahalakshmi Layout – K. Gopalaiah (BJP) vs Keshava Murthy (Congress) vs

Malleshwaram – C.N. Ashwathnarayana (BJP) vs Anup lyengar (Congress) vs

Pulakeshinagar (SC) – Murali (BJP) vs

Sarvagnanagar – Padmanabha Reddy (BJP) vs K.J. George (Congress) vs

C.V. Raman Nagar (SC) – S. Raghu (BJP) vs

Shivajinagar – N. Chandra (BJP) vs Rizwan Arshad (Congress) vs

Shanti Nagar – Shiva Kumar (BJP) vs N.A. Haris (Congress) vs

Gandhi Nagar – A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda (BJP) vs Dinesh Gundu Rao (Congress) vs

Rajaji Nagar – S. Suresh Kumar (BJP) vs Puttanna (Congress) vs

Vijay Nagar – H Raveendra (BJP) vs M. Krishnamppa (Congress) vs

Chamrajpet – Bhaskar Rao, IPS (BJP) vs B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan (Congress) vs

Chickpet – Uday Garudachar (BJP) vs R.V. Devaraju (Congress) vs

Basavanagudi – Ravisubramanya (BJP) vs U.B. Venkatesh (Congress) vs

Padmanaba Nagar – R. Ashoka (BJP) vs V. Raghunatha Naidu (Congress) vs

B.T.M. Layout – Sridhar Reddy (BJP) vs

Jayanagar – C K Ramamurthy Shri Sathish Reddy (BJP) vs

Bommanahalli – Sathish Reddy (BJP) vs Umapathi Srinivas Gowda (Congress) vs

Bangalore South – M Krishnappa (BJP) vs R.K. Ramesh (Congress) vs

Anekal (SC) – Hullalli Srinivas (BJP) vs B. Shivanna (Congress) vs

Hosakote – M.T.B. Nagraj (BJP) vs Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (Congress) vs

Devanahalli (SC) – Pilla Munishamappa (BJP) vs K.H. Muniyappa (Congress) vs

Doddaballapur – Dhiraj Muniraju (BJP) vs T. Venkataramaiah (Congress) vs

Nelamangala (SC) – Sapthagiri Naik (BJP) vs Srinivasaiah N (Congress) vs

Magadi – Prasad Gowda (BJP) vs H.C. Balakrishna (Congress) vs

Ramanagaram – Goutham Gowda (BJP) vs Iqbal Hussain HA (Congress) vs

Kanakapura – R. Ashok (BJP) vs D.K. Shivakumar (Congress) vs

Channapatna – CP Yogeshwar (BJP) vs Gangadhar S. (Congress) vs

Malavalli (SC) – Muniraju (BJP) vs P.M. Narendraswamy (Congress) vs

Maddur – S P Swamy (BJP) vs K.M. Uday (Congress) vs

Melukote – Dr. Indresh Kumar (BJP) vs Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (Congress) vs

Mandya – Ashok Jayaram (BJP) vs P. Ravikumar (Congress) vs

Shrirangapattana – Indavalu Sachidananda (BJP) vs A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda (Congress) vs

Nagamangala – Sudha Shivaram (BJP) vs N. Chaluvarayaswamy (Congress) vs

Krishnarajpet – Dr. K.C. Narayanagowda (BJP) vs B.L. Devraja (Congress) vs

Belur – Hullalli K Suresh (BJP) vs B. Shivram (Congress) vs

Hassan – J Preetham Gowda (BJP) vs Banavasi Rangaswamy (Congress) vs

Holenarasipur – Devaraje Gowda (BJP) vs Shreyas M. Patel (Congress) vs

Arkalgud – Yoga Ramesh (BJP) vs

Sakleshpur (SC) – Cement Manju (BJP) vs Murali Mohan (Congress) vs

Belthangady – Harish Poonja (BJP) vs Rakshith Shivaram (Congress) vs

Moodabidri – Umanath Kotian (BJP) vs Mithun M. Rai (Congress) vs

Mangalore City North – Y. Bharat Shetty (BJP) vs

Mangalore City South – Vedavyas Kamath (BJP) vs John Richard Lobo (Congress) vs

Mangalore – Sathish Kumpala (BJP) vs U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed (Congress) vs

Bantval – Rajesh Naik (BJP) vs Ramanatha Rai B (Congress) vs

Puttur – Asha Thimmappa (BJP) vs Ashok Kumar Rai (Congress) vs

Sullia (SC) – Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP) vs Krishnappa G (Congress) vs

Madikeri – M P Appachu Ranjan (BJP) vs Dr. Mantar Gowda (Congress) vs

Virajpet – K G Bopaiah (BJP) vs A.S. Ponnanna (Congress) vs

Piriyapatna – C. H. Vijayashankar (BJP) vs K. Ventakesh (Congress) vs

Krishnarajanagara – Venkatesh Hosalli (BJP) vs D. Ravishankar (Congress) vs

Hunsur – Devarahalli Somashekhar (BJP) vs H.P. Manjunath (Congress) vs

Nanjangud (SC) – B. Harshavardhan (BJP) vs Darshan Dhruvyanarayana (Congress) vs

Chamundeshwari – Kaveesh Gowda (BJP) vs

Chamaraja – L. Nagendra (BJP) vs

Narasimharaja – Sandesh Swami (BJP) vs Tanveer Salt (Congress) vs

Varuna – V. Somanna (BJP) vs Siddaramaiah (Congress) vs

T. Narasipur (SC) – Dr. Revanna (BJP) vs H. C. Mahadevappa (Congress) vs

Hanur – Dr. Preetham Nagappa (BJP) vs R. Narendra (Congress) vs

Kollegal (SC) – N. Mahesh (BJP) vs A.R. Krishna Murthy (Congress) vs

Chamarajanagar – V. Somanna (BJP) vs C. Puttaranga Shetty (Congress) vs

Gundlupet – C.S. Niranjan Kumar (BJP) vs H.M. Ganesh Parasad (Congress) vs

Devar Hippargi – Somanagouda Patil (Sasanur) (BJP) vs Sharanappa T. Sunagar (Congress) vs

Basavana Bagevadi – SK Bellubbi (BJP) vs Shivanada Patil (Congress) vs

Indi – Kasagouda Biradar (BJP) vs Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil (Congress) vs

Gurmitkal – Kum. Lalitha Anapur (BJP) vs Baburao Chinchansur (Congress) vs

Bidar – Eshwar Singh Thakur (BJP) vs Rahim Khan (Congress) vs

Bhalki – Prakash Khandre (BJP) vs Eshwar Khandre (Congress) vs

Gangawati – Paranna Munavalli (BJP) vs Iqbal Ansari (Congress) vs

Kalghatgi – Nagaraj Chabbi (BJP) vs Santosh S. Lad (Congress) vs

Hangal – Shivaraj Sajjanar (BJP) vs Srinivas V. Mane (Congress) vs

Haveri (SC) – Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar (BJP) vs Rudrappa Lamani (Congress) vs

Harapanahalli – Karunakara Reddy (BJP) vs N. Kotresh (Congress) vs

Davanagere North – Lokikere Nagaraj (BJP) vs S.S. Mallikarjun (Congress) vs

Davanagere South – Ajay Kumar (BJP) vs Shamanur Shivashankrappa (Congress) vs

Mayakonda (SC) – Basavaraja Naik (BJP) vs K.S. Basavaraju (Congress) vs

Channagiri – Shiv Kumar (BJP) vs Basavaraju V. Shivaganga (Congress) vs

Byndoor – Gururaj Gantihole (BJP) vs K Gopal Pujari (Congress) vs

Mudigere (SC) – Deepak Doddalah (BJP) vs Nayana Jyothi Jhawar (Congress) vs

Gubbi – SD Dileep Kumar (BJP) vs S.R. Srinivas (Congress) vs

Sidlaghatta – Ramachandra Gowda (BJP) vs

Kolar Gold Field (SC) – Ashwini Sampangi (BJP) vs Roopakala M (Congress) vs

Shravanabelagola- Chidananda (BJP) vs M.A. Gopalaswamy (Congress) vs

Arsikere – GV Basavaraju (BJP) vs K.M. Shivalinge Gowda (Congress) vs

Heggadadevankote (ST) – Krishna Naik (BJP) vs Anil Kumar C (Congress) vs

Nagthan (SC) – Sanjeev Aihole (BJP) vs Vitthal Katakadhond (Congress) vs

Sedam – Rajkumar Patil (BJP) vs Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil (Congress) vs

Koppal – Manjula Amaresh (BJP) vs K. Raghavendra (Congress) vs

Ron – Kalakappa Bandi (BJP) vs G.S Patil (Congress) vs

Hubli-Dharwad-Central – Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP) vs Jagadish Shettar (Congress) vs

Hagaribommanahalli (SC) – B. Ramanna (BJP) vs L.B.P. Bheema Naik (Congress) vs

Hebbal – Katta Jagadish (BJP) vs Suresha B.S (Congress) vs

Govindraj Nagar – Umesh Shetty (BJP) vs Priyakrishnna (Congress) vs

Mahadevapura (SC) – Manjula Aravind Limbavali (BJP) vs Nagesh T (Congress) vs

Krishnaraja – Srivatsa (BJP) vs

Manvi – B V Nayak (BJP)

Shivamogga – Channabasappa (BJP)

Also Read Karnataka Election 2023: Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies

The last day for filing nominations is April 20 and last day of withdrawal of nominations is April 24. The term of the current Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24. There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters, the Election Commission said.

In the 2018 Karnataka elections, the BJP got 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, but had failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. The Congress had won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) had come third winning 38 seats.