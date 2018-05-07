Karnataka election 2018: No place for political violence in democracy, PM Modi’s fresh tirade against Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his tirade against the Congress over rising cases of political violence in different parts of the country. Speaking to BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Karnataka via Narendra Modi App, he said that there can be no place for political violence in a democracy. He said that BJP workers were murdered in Karnataka and the government has failed to bring the perpetrators to the book.

“But off late, I have seen that such violence is on the rise in some of the states. In Karnataka too, we have seen how brutally our karyakartas (workers) have been murdered. It is highly condemnable,” he said.

“Our workers were killed in Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka. This doesn’t suit democracy. Violence must be opposed,” he added.

He also took the opportunity to remind the Congress about 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sought to blame it for the rising cases of political violence across the country. “In 1984 there was a phase of violence after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Since then it seems violence has become a part of the political system,” the PM said.

Further, he said that there is a wave of change in the southern state and exuded confidence that the party will form government on its own. “The enthusiasm I am witnessing in Karnataka polls amid heat shows people are fighting this election,” he said. Attacking the Congress for challenging the legitimacy of EVM machines and Aadhaar, Modi said that while BJP supports technology for a modern India, there is a party that opposes it, be it EVM or Aadhar card.

Modi, the star campaigner for the saffron party, has been attacking the Siddaramaiah government in his rallies over various issues including rampant corruption and rise in cases of political violence in the state.

The PM also promised that if BJP returns to power in the state, it will set up 60 Namma BPO complexes to generate employment opportunities. He added that the party will launch Chief Minister’s Young Leaders Program under the CMO to chose 50 meritorious candidates who will be given chance to assist in governance.

The campaign for May 12 polling is in the last phase. The BJP is desperate to grab power in the state and has fielded its heavyweights including PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to garner support for the saffron party. The election is crucial for both the ruling Congress and BJP as it will set the tone for the upcoming assembly polls in three BJP-rules states (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) and also for 2019 general elections. Polling across 224 assembly constituency in Karnataka will be held on May 12. Counting will take place on May 15. The tenure of current assembly expires on May 28.