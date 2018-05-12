Karnataka election 2018: 11 pct voting recorded, HD Deve Gowda, Yedurappa cast votes; 10 developments

The voting for Karnataka election 2018 is underway. (Source: ANI)

The high-voltage Karnataka assembly election 2018 are underway on Saturday under a thick security blanket. Voting is being held for 224 out of 224 seats in the state with three parties – Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) contesting in what is being projected as a tight race. Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray in Karnataka election 2018 including more than 2400 men and over 200 women. The total voters including service electors according to the 2018 final rolls are 5,06,90,538, of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters. Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across the state, of which 12002 have been designated as “critical”, with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty.

The polling for Karnataka election will go in till 6 PM and tight security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth voting. “82,157 people have been deployed for poll duty that include DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers,” Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju said.

Here are top developments from Karnataka assembly election 2018:

1. The Election Commission of India confirmed that about 11 per cent polling was today recorded in the first two hours of voting in Karnataka.

2. State BJP chief and party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, and Pradesh Congress Committee G Parameshwara were among the first to cast votes in Shikaripura in Shivamogga and Yaggere in Tumakuru respectively.

3. Yeddyurappa also visited temple in Shikarpur ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka. “People are fed up with the Siddaramaiah government. I urge the people to come out & vote for BJP. I assure the people of Karnataka that I’m going to give good governance,” he said.

4. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda along with wife Chennamma cast their votes at Paduvalahippe in Hassan district. “We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well,” he said after casting the vote.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out and vote. “Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation,” Modi tweeted.

6. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B Sriramalu performed ‘gau pooja’ (cow worship) before casting his vote. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency.

7. Even though the polling has been smooth so far, Faulty Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine at booth number 108 were being replaced. Because of this the voting was delayed at the booth.

8. Film actors Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran, also scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were among the prominent personalities to cast their votes early today.

9. Election for the Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru has been countermanded following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar.

10. “Today people of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history & show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful & compassionate politics & governance. I thank them for their support & wish them well,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.

One among the interesting aspects of this election is that four candidates who have served as Chief Minister of Karnataka are in the fray– Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Chamundeshwari and Badami), B S Yeddyurappa (Shikaripura), HD Kumaraswamy (Chennapatna and Ramanagara) and Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central). The counting of votes will take place on May 15.