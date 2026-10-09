Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has released Rs 1,250 crore in relief funds for drought-hit farmers, with an initial direct benefit transfer of Rs 2,500 per farmer to provide relief from crop losses, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The announcement follows his visit to Gunnal village in Yelburga Taluk and a subsequent progress review meeting at the Koppal Deputy Commissioner’s Office regarding the regional drought situation.

The state has been gripped by severe dry spells, delayed monsoons, and erratic rainfall worsened by the El Niño phenomenon, which severely disrupted the Southwest Monsoon. Karnataka is among the states severely affected by drought, alongside Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to the report, Parameshwara reviewed rainfall deficits, crop damage, drinking water availability, fodder stocks, crop insurance, agricultural loans, employment generation, and health services in Koppal district during the meeting. However, Janata Dal (Secular) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy criticized the assistance, stating that Rs 2,500 per farmer would fail to resolve their underlying crisis while expressing disappointment over delayed declarations and total allocations.

On-the-Ground Situation

According to the report, Koppal district recorded a 45% rainfall deficit during the monsoon season. Kanakagiri taluk recorded a deficit of 44%, followed by Gangavathi 71%, and Karatagi 60%. Subsequent dry spells lasting three to six weeks between June and September severely disrupted agricultural activity.

Field inspections across 37 villages confirmed that sample plots experienced over 50% crop damage in 99% of tested cases, ANI reported. Consequently, all seven taluks in the district have been officially declared drought-affected.

Koppal had targeted sowing across 349,892 hectares during the monsoon season, achieving 90% completion (314,055 hectares). However, deficient rainfall damaged agricultural and horticultural crops—including maize, tur, pearl millet, and onion—across 302,664 hectares, according to official statements cited by ANI.

Crop Losses and Rural Migration

Following visits to Vijayapura and Ballari districts, Parameshwara told ANI that 98% of crops in Vijayapura district had been destroyed. Northern districts—including Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppal, Raichur, and Vijayapura—were hit significantly harder than the Mysuru region.

Drought has also triggered rural migration. ANI highlighted that in the village of Lambani Tanda, residents were on the verge of migrating in search of livelihoods. The state government has instructed local administration to maximise employment allocation under the MGNREGA scheme to curb outward migration.

Groundwater Depletion

Groundwater levels have fallen sharply across several parts of the state, with multiple regions reporting no water even at “depths of 500 feet”, ANI reported. Addressing the severity of the crisis, Parameshwara noted that in his home constituency, drilling to 1,800 feet failed to yield water. Additionally, maize farmers across North Karnataka faced low market prices alongside reduced yields, prompting the state to request central intervention.

State Relief & Fiscal Measures

The Deputy CM emphasised that the state government is prioritising drinking water supply, direct farmer assistance, and wage employment generation as part of its immediate drought response.

Under Union Government’s National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, eligible farmers receive a total relief of Rs 8,500, combining Central and State shares. Because central funds remain pending, the state government disbursed Rs 2,500 per farmer from its own treasury as a first installment, ANI reported. Approximately 50 lakh farmers across Karnataka are eligible, with Rs 1,250 crore already disbursed.

Additional measures mentioned in the report include covering farmers’ crop insurance premium shares to accelerate payouts, establishing a 60-month loan repayment moratorium, and negotiating interest liabilities with commercial banks. Farmers are also receiving indirect relief through fuel and electricity subsidies alongside state guarantee schemes.

“If current assistance proves insufficient, further measures will be taken. Under no circumstances will we abandon our farmers,” Parameshwara said. He added that the state is prepared to raise market borrowings if necessary to sustain agricultural livelihoods.

Central Assistance Requested

Karnataka has submitted an initial assessment estimating total crop damage at Rs 46,000 crore across 177 taluks. The state has formally requested Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore under NDRF guidelines following visits by three central assessment teams.

While an all-party delegation was proposed to meet central authorities in New Delhi, opposition leaders from the BJP and JD(S) declined participation. Parameshwara noted that final loss assessments could escalate; if total losses reach Rs 60,000 crore, Karnataka will seek up to Rs 20,000 crore in central relief funds, according to ANI.