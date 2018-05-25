Karnataka DGP Neelamani Raju, who ‘irked’ Mamata Banerjee during H D Kumaraswamy swearing in ceremony, transferred

Raju is the first lady DGP of Karnataka, according to reports.

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Neelamani Raju, who reportedly had irked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during H D Kumaraswamy’s oath taking ceremony outside Karnataka Assembly in Bengaluru on May 23, has been transferred, according to reports. Raju is the first lady DGP of Karnataka, according to reports. However, a state Home Ministry official said the transfer was nothing to do with the Mamata Banerjee issue but a regular police department affairs, according to reports. Neelamani, who hails from Uttarakhand, is a 1983 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. In 2017, she was posted as the Karnataka DGP.

While the oath-taking ceremony of Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy was a display of the Opposition’s unity, reports said that the TMC supremo was not entirely happy with the traffic arrangements made for the big day. As per ANI report, Mamata was forced to walk a short distance to reach the Vidhana Soudha (state assembly) for the swearing-in, as a number of vehicles blocked the route to the venue.

Due to this, Mamata lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Neelamani Raju. In a video captured of her entering the venue of the swearing-in, a perturbed Mamata was seen gesturing her dismay to the Karnataka DGP and later was seen explaining her situation to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, who were also present at the venue.

While proceeding towards the seating area, Mamata was seen once again in conversation with other leaders present there, in a disturbed manner, but went on to greet the dignitaries at the dais and the audience at the venue, after apparently being pacified by Deve Gowda and other leaders. On a related note, Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state.