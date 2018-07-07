Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara writes to Congress ministers asking them to be present in House

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara

Taken to task by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar over ministers being absent during the crucial discussion on state budget, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara today wrote to Congress ministers in the coalition government asking them to be present in the House. In his letter, Parameshwara said, “There are discussions in progress in the budget session of assembly regarding the demand from each department.

The speaker of the assembly and the chairman of legislative council have pointed out the absenteeism of some ministers. Seniors in the AICC expect from the ministers to go to the House prepared to answer the topics raised by the members, documents required for approvals, and take part in all the daily businesses of the house including discussions and debates,” Parameshwara said in his letter.

Three days ago the speaker took a strong exception to the absenteeism of ministers and went to the extent of naming them, saying the speaker and chair cannot be taken for granted. “I will give 15 minutes, this will be viewed very seriously, they cannot take the House lightly,” he said, as he directed the ruling side to ensure that ministers are present in the House.

Directing deputy chief minister Parameshwara, the speaker said, “Please tell your people (ministers).. what better work do they have than being here?” On Friday, irked by the absence of several ministers again, he warned that he would take a ‘very serious’ view of it. Many Ministers of the Congress-JD(S) government were absent as the Speaker asked them one after the other to lay the papers listed against their name on the table of the House.