Karnataka deadlock continues! Here’s what has happened so far

Karnataka political crisis |State Minister RV Deshpande speaks during an assembly session. (PTI)

Karnataka crisis | The political crisis in Karnataka is likely to go on till Monday with Congress and JD(S) MLAs seeking more time for the discussion over the motion of confidence in the House. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, too, has made it clear that he will go for floor test only after the discussion is over. The legislators from the ruling coalition today requested the Speaker to adjourn the House till Monday or Tuesday. But the Speaker rejected the request saying he will have to face the world.

Here’s what has happened so far

CM ignores floor test deadline by Governor

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy asking him to complete the trust vote process by 1.30 pm on Friday. The Speaker said that the Governor wrote to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy so he will decide whether the order on the confidence motion should be followed or not. He further said that he cannot call for floor test until the discussion is over. “I will conduct the house as per the rules,” he said.

Dinesh Gundu Rao moves Supreme Court

Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao approached the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its order that the rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to join the proceedings in the House. Rao in his petition claimed that the apex court order on rebel MLAs had violated the party’s right to issue whip to its MLAs. The whip is an official order by a party to its legislators to act on the party lines. Defying whip can lead to disqualification of a member.

Governor sets fresh deadline for trust vote

Governor Vajubhai Vala today shot another letter to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy asking him to complete the trust vote process by end of the day. The second letter came after the House failed to meet his first deadline to complete the trust vote process by 1.30 pm. “When the allegations of horse-trading are widely made and I am receiving many complaints, it is Constitutionally imperative that the floor test be completed without any delay and today itself. I, therefore, require you to prove your majority and complete and conclude the floor test procedure today,” Governor Vala wrote in the second letter.

Kumaraswamy moves SC against the deadline

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court saying that Governor Vajubhai Vala cannot set the deadline for the trust vote in the House. He said no such deadlines can be issued by the Governor when the confidence motion has already been initiated. The chief minister said that the Speaker has also opined that the trust vote will take place only after the debate is over. “In these circumstances, the Governor cannot dictate to the House the manner in which the debate of the confidence motion has to be taken up,” he said in his plea.