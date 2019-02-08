Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa dismisses audio clips released by Kumaraswamy as fake, says CM’s claims far from truth

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 12:23 PM

Yeddyurappa said he had not met anyone to woo JD(S) lawmaker Nagana Gouda as alleged and that the charge against him was "far from the truth."

Kumaraswamy had “concocted” the story to hide his failures and inability to keep the JD(S) and Congress flock together, Yeddyurappa said. (File photo)

BJP Karnataka president B S Yeddyurappa Friday rubbished as “fake” and “a concocted story” audio clips released by state chief minister H D Kumaraswamy about his alleged bid to lure an MLA to topple the Congress-JD(S) government.

Shortly after Kumaraswamy released the clips, Yeddyurappa said he had not met anyone to woo JD(S) lawmaker Nagana Gouda as alleged and that the charge against him was “far from the truth.”

Yeddyurappa said he went to Devadurga, where the MLA’s son Sharan Gouda claimed to have met him and recorded the conversation, to visit a temple and flew back to the city.

Kumaraswamy had “concocted” the story to hide his failures and inability to keep the JD(S) and Congress flock together, Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

“It is a fake audio… I have not met anyone. Kumaraswamy is trying to hide his failures. This is a drama,” Yeddyurappa said.

He said the Kumaraswamy government had lost the trust of the people and had “no moral right” to continue in office.

“Kumaraswamy himself is a film producer. He is an expert in voice recording…. whatever the charge he has made is baseless,” Yeddyurappa said.

He also dismissed a claim by the chief minister that he had spoken in the audio about a “Rs 50 crore” offer to the assembly speaker.

“I will retire from politics if it (the allegation) is proved…If I had spoken like this (about the speaker), if it is proved… I will resign as an MLA and quit politics.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa dismisses audio clips released by Kumaraswamy as fake, says CM’s claims far from truth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition