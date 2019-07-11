Karnataka crisis: Will examine resignations all night, says speaker after meeting rebel MLAs

The Karnataka Assembly Speaker has received new resignations from eight out of the ten rebel MLAs after the Supreme Court directed them to do so.

As the political crisis in the state continues, Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said that he has to first examine if the resignations submitted by rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government are genuine.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the MLAs, Kumar also said that he was “hurt” over news reports saying that he was delaying the resignation process of the MLAs and added that “it is not (his) job to save anyone.”

“MLAs don’t communicate to me & rush to the Governor. What can he do? Is it not misuse? They approached the SC. My obligation is to the people of this state & Constitution of the country. I am delaying because I love this land. I am not acting in haste,” he said in the media briefing.

“On July 6, I was in my chamber till 1.30 pm. The MLAs came there at 2 pm, they didn’t even take prior appointment. So, it’s untrue that I ran away because they were coming,” he added. He also revealed that the Governor informed him on the 6th and Kumar was in office till then but later left for personal work; prior to that none of the MLAs gave him an intimation about the meeting.

The Karnataka Assembly Speaker has received new resignations from eight out of the ten rebel MLAs after the Supreme Court directed them to do so. The court had ordered the Speaker to make a decision on the resignations during the course of the day. However, the speaker has sought more time and has said that he has videographed everything and will check the resignations all night.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, chaired a crucial cabinet meeting to take stock of the situation. Earlier this week, Kumaraswamy also met with senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, DK Shivakumar, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Eshwar Khandre, at Bengaluru’s Kumara Krupa guesthouse.

A total of 16 MLAs have resigned from the ruling Congress-JD(S) government with two independent legislators, H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrawing support. If the resignations are deemed genuine and are accepted by the Assembly Speaker, the total strength of the coalition government will decrease to 101 in comarison to the BJP’s 105, paving the way for the BJP to demand a trust vote.