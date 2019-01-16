Karnataka Crisis: Two MLAs withdraw support to HD Kumaraswamy govt

HD Kumaraswamy

A day after Congress minister DK Shivakumar alleged MLAs were being lured to topple the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, two Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support to the government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

The two Independent MLAs, R Shankar from Ranebennur, who was dropped from the state Cabinet in December, and H Nagesh from Mulbagal, released letters addressed to the governor stating their withdrawal of support. Both have suggested dissatisfaction with the Congress-JD(S) coalition as the reason for pulling out, though it is unlikely to affect the coalition government. The Congress’s 80 MLAs and JD(S) with 37 enjoy a clear majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, where the halfway mark is 113.

“I know my strength. My government is stable. Don’t worry,” said Kumaraswamy, insisting that the withdrawal of support will have no bearing on his government.

“We have heard that two Independent MLAs want to withdraw support to the government. As Independents, they are free to take any decision they want. They had extended support when the government was formed and one of them was made a minister for a while,” said Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.

The decision of the two MLAs, who are yet to meet the governor and officially convey their decision, comes when most BJP MLAs are closeted at a resort in Manesar near New Delhi and when there is speculation of the BJP attempting to get Congress MLAs to resign in an effort to reduce coalition numbers in a bid for power.

The Independent MLAs were reported to be with at least five Congress MLAs, who allegedly went missing on Monday. One of the missing MLAs, Anand Singh, however, met Congress leaders on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru and said he was not in touch with the BJP.

“There is no serious concern. A lot of this is media creation and a game being played by a desperate BJP. We are contacting all our MLAs,” said Congress leader and observer K C Venugopal after meeting Singh.

While there is no clarity on the identity of the missing Congress MLAs, one of the MLAs, Umesh Jadhav from Chincholi, who was aspiring to be a minister, has been spotted with BJP leaders in Delhi.

Most of the five to seven MLAs whose names are associated with the rebellion are legislators disgruntled over not for finding places in the coalition government.

At least 11 Congress MLAs would have to quit their assembly seats for the BJP which has 104 MLAs to muster the numbers to overthrow the coalition and come to power.

None of the MLAs, including Independents, have quit so far.