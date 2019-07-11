Karnataka crisis: SC to hear plea of 10 rebel MLAs of Congress-JD(S) today

A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday (File photo)

Ten of the dissident Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLAs on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s refusal to accept their resignations.

They accused Kumar of failing in his “constitutional duty” by not accepting their resignations and sought a direction to him to accept their resignations and to restrain him from proceeding with their disqualification applications when the Assembly re-opens on Friday.

A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday after taking note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that the Speaker had acted in a partisan manner and was “deliberately delaying” the acceptance of the resignation of the MLAs.

The petition by 10 rebel MLAs, led by Pratap Gouda Patil, stated that “notwithstanding the same and fearing that the chief minister (HD Kumaraswamy) may have to tender resignation for want of confidence of the House, the Speaker is acting in a partisan manner to frustrate the will of the House.”