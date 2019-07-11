Karnataka crisis: SC declines Speaker’s plea seeking more time to decide on rebel MLAs’ resignations

The decision of the Speaker will have to be placed before the court tomorrow. (PTI)

Hours after the Supreme Court directed Karnataka Assembly Speaker to decide on the resignations of 10 rebel MLAs, KR Ramesh Kumar approached the top court and sought more time to take a call. According to reports, the Speaker in the petition stated that he needed some time to see whether the resignations were voluntary and genuine.

However, the top court declined the urgent hearing to the Speaker and asked him to file the application tomorrow (Friday). With this, the Speaker has no option but to decide on the resignation by today evening as all the rebel legislators will appear before him by 6 pm today and he will have to decide itself.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Vivek Reddy said that the Karnataka Speaker was trying to buy time but now he will have to decide the matter today itself. “All the rebel legislators have filed an affidavit in the apex court stating that they want to resign,” he said while responding to a question that Speaker wants to see whether the legislators are acting voluntarily.