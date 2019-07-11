Karnataka crisis: SC declines Speaker’s plea seeking more time to decide on rebel MLAs’ resignations

With this, the Speaker has no option but to decide on the resignation by today evening as all the rebel legislators will appear before him by 6 pm today and he will have to decide itself.
Hours after the Supreme Court directed Karnataka Assembly Speaker to decide on the resignations of 10 rebel MLAs, KR Ramesh Kumar approached the top court and sought more time to take a call. According to reports, the Speaker in the petition stated that he needed some time to see whether the resignations were voluntary and genuine.
Reacting to the development, BJP leader Vivek Reddy said that the Karnataka Speaker was trying to buy time but now he will have to decide the matter today itself. “All the rebel legislators have filed an affidavit in the apex court stating that they want to resign,” he said while responding to a question that Speaker wants to see whether the legislators are acting voluntarily.
Earlier today, the top court asked the rebel MLAs to appear before the Speaker and submit their resignations if they so wish. It also asked the Speaker to decide on the resignation by today evening. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the court order will be followed. “As per law, they have to act. Speaker will also go as per rule,” he added.
Meanwhile, rebel Congress MLA ST Somashekar has said that his support was the coalition government. “But commitment made by the coalition government couldn’t satisfy us. We didn’t take this decision all of a sudden, we had even informed earlier, but they did not care,” he said.