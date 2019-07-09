Karnataka crisis: Resignations of 8 MLAs rejected for not being in accordance with law, Speaker tells Governor

The Karnataka Speaker said that he has asked the legislators to appear before him and hand over the resignations in person. (ANI)

Karnataka political crisis: Hours after rejecting the resignations of rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar informed the Governor that the resignation letters were not in order. The Speaker said that he has asked the legislators to appear before him and hand over the resignations in person. “I have written to Governor that none of the rebel MLAs has met me. He has expressed confidence that I’ll uphold the constitutional norms. Out of 13 resignations, eight are not according to law. I have given them time to present themselves before me,” ANI quoted the Speaker as saying.

Last week on Saturday, 10 MLAs from Congress and three from JD(S) went to speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s office to submit their resignations. Since Kumar wasn’t present there, he asked his office to accept the resignations. After leaving their resignations, the legislators went to Mumbai and are now believed to be stationed at a resort in Goa. The Speaker wants all the legislators to meet him and submit their resignations in person.

Earlier today, Speaker Ramesh Kumar said that there are certain rules and he will go by them. “I have to be responsible. Certain things in law are implied. The office of Speaker should behave responsibly. No time-frame is mentioned there.” Referring to certain rules in the constitution, Kumar further said: “The clause says if the Speaker is convinced that the resignations are voluntary are genuine he can accept otherwise…I don’t know, I am not a well-read man. I have to see.”

As per law, the Speaker can reject the resignations of a legislator if he is not satisfied that the move is voluntary. The rebel MLAs will now have to meet the Speaker and submit their resignations in person.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has warned the legislators to withdraw the resignations or face disqualification. Siddaramaiah said that the party has requested the Speaker not to accept the resignations and initiate legal action against them under the Anti-Defection Law.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda has said that the legislators resigned from their post due to lack of development in the state. “Karnataka chief minister (Kumaraswamy) travelled abroad without consultation with MLAs, no work was progressing in the state. We will stay here (Mumbai) for two days and then we will return,” he said.