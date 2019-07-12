Karnataka crisis: Ready for trust vote, please fix time, CM HD Kumaraswamy tells Speaker

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

Karnataka Political Crisis: With no end to political crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said in he was ready to face the trust vote in the Assembly. Addressing the House on the first day of the monsoon session, he urged the Speaker to fix the time for floor test. The CM said he was not the one to cling to power and that he was ready for everything. The latest development comes amid political crisis in the state that saw as many as 16 MLAs from the Congress and JD-S resigning, while two independent MLAs, who were made ministers, withdrawing support to the 13-month old coalition government. The developments have pushed the state government on the verge of collapse.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the state Assembly speaker to maintain status quo on the resignation and disqualification of 10 rebel Congress and JD-S MLAs. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put the matter for further hearing on July 16. The bench in its order said that Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar would neither take any decision on the issue of resignation nor on disqualification of the rebel MLAs to enable top court to decide the larger issues that were raised during the hearing .

In its order, the bench also noted that the issue of maintainability of rebel MLAs’ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution was raised by Assembly Speaker and CM Kumaraswamy. The court also noted that senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing on behalf of rebel MLAs, had countered Speaker’s submission that the disqualification plea of the coalition had to be decided before the issue of resignation of the lawmakers.

“In view of the weighty issue that have arisen, we are of the view that the matter be considered by us on Tuesday. We are of the view that the status quo as of today with regard to the prevailing situation be maintained. Neither the issue of resignation nor that of disqualification be decided till Tuesday,” the Supreme Court bench said, reported PTI.