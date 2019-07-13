Karnataka crisis: Ready for no-confidence motion, this corrupt govt will collapse, says BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa claimed that more MLAs from the ruling coalition of Congress and JD(S) are expected to quit.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that the opposition is ready for a no-trust vote in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, a day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the House that he will seek a trust vote.

“We have no objection to No Confidence Motion. We will wait until Monday. On Monday, we are ready to face the No Confidence Motion,” Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa told reporters.

He said that people of Karnataka were disgusted over the corrupt and ineffective government and this was the reason why many MLAs have quit.

“This is the reason Kumaraswamy has sought confidence vote on the floor of the Assembly. We have no objection. Within the next few days this government will collapse,” he said, adding that more MLAs from the ruling coalition are expected to quit.

Taking the opposition BJP by surprise, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday told Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar that he was ready to seek trust vote or face no-confidence motion to prove he has the majority and asked the latter to fix a date and time for the floor test.

“I am ready to seek a trust vote to prove my government has majority. I request you fix a date and time to move it in the House,” Kumaraswamy told state the Speaker as the 10-day Monsoon session of the legislature began yesterday.

Of the 16 rebels, 13 belong to the Congress and three to JD(S). Two more Independents withdrew support to the ruling allies and extended support to the BJP which is the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the 224-member House. If the resignations are accepted, the ruling coalition strength will stand at 100 — 65 of the Congress, 34 of the JD(S) and one of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP has 105 MLAs and enjoys the support of two independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders began backchannel negotiations to persuade the disgruntled MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly, triggering a fresh crisis for the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. So far, 13 ruling alliance MLAs which includes ten from the Congress and three from JD(S) camp have resigned. Also, two other Independent MLAs had withdrawn support from the coalition government, further bringing down the numbers of the government in the 224-member Legislative Assembly.