Karnataka crisis reaches SC: 10 rebel MLAs move top court against Speaker Ramesh Kumar, hearing tomorrow

Ten rebel legislators from the Congress and JD(S) have moved the Supreme Court, accusing Speaker Ramesh Kumar of abandoning his constitutional duty by delaying acceptance of their resignations. The matter was mentioned before the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi seeking an urgent hearing. The court is learnt to have admitted their pleas and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Eleven Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned in Karnataka in the last five days. However, Speaker Kumar has not accepted their resignations. On Thursday, he turned down the resignation of at least nine MLAs on grounds that their resignations were not submitted in accordance with the set procedure.

Speaker Kumar said that among these 14 resignation letters (submitted earlier), five are in the prescribed format as per the regulations.

“These five are of Anand Singh, Narayana Gowda, Pratap Gouda Patil, Gopalaiah and Ramalinga Reddy. Since the other resignation letters were not in the prescribed format, we have sent them a reminder letter that they were not in the prescribed format and hence, if you wish you can submit your resignations properly,” he said.

The 14 MLAs who submitted their resignations are ST Somashekhar, Munirathna, BA Basavaraj, Pratap Gouda Patil, BC Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, A Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, Ramalinga Reddy, Anand Singh and R Roshan Baig (all Congress), and Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda, Adagur H Vishwanath (all JD-S).

The Speaker said that he has asked Anand Singh, Pratap Gouda Patil, Narayana Gowda to appear before him for personal hearing on July 12 at 3 pm and 4 pm. The Monsoon Session of the Kartnataka Legislative Assembly will begin on July 12. Since July 13 and 14 are holidays, Speaker Kumar said that he will meet K Gopalaiah and Ramalinga Reddy on July 15.