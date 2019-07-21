Karnataka crisis: Independent MLAs to move Supreme Court for immediate floor test

Karnataka political crisis: State Minister RV Deshpande speaks during an assembly session. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka crisis: The ruling Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka is up for more trouble as two Independent legislators are going to move the Supreme Court seeking direction to immediately conduct the floor test in state Assembly. The latest development comes amid reports that the government was still trying to prolong the discussion on the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have moved the apex court, seeking direction to conduct the floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Monday.

The fate of the fragile coalition government in Karnataka is likely to be decided on the floor of the assembly on Monday even as the ruling coalition was making their last-minute efforts to win back unrelenting rebel lawmakers. A total of 16 MLAs have resigned from the ruling coalition with two independent legislators, H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrawing support.

Earlier in the day, the rebel lawmakers said that they would return to Bengaluru only after everything is settled. “We haven’t come here with other intention but to teach a lesson to this coalition (Congress-JDS) government. We haven’t come here for money or any other thing. We will go back to Bengaluru once everything is sorted out,” the rebel MLAs said.

The discussion on the confidence motion is yet to be completed. Political analysts indicated that the voting on the confidence motion may be delayed further and it is to be seen whether the government will keep up its promise by not delaying the process further.

If the ruling coalition tries to delay the proceedings on Monday, all eyes will be on the next move by the Governor Vajubhai Patel, who has been keeping the Centre posted on the unfolding drama in the state. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati has directed her party MLA in Karnataka to vote in support of Kumaraswamy’s government in the floor test.