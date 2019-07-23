Karnataka crisis: HD Kumaraswamy loses confidence vote in the Assembly

With the numbers stacked against him, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy faced the defeat after winding up the debate for four days on the motion of confidence moved by him on Thursday last, amid the political turmoil.
Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced that 99 MLAs had voted in favour of the motion and 105 against it. The motion had been defeated, he said. The Congress-JDS government had defied the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Kumaraswamy to demonstrate his majority on Friday itself.
A wave of resignations had set off the political turbulence in the state, pushing the 14-month old coalition government to the brink of collapse.
