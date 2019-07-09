Karnataka crisis: Fresh blow to Congress, suspended MLA Roshan Baig resigns from Assembly

Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig has resigned from his Karnataka Legislative Assembly membership.

The Congress party in Karnataka suffered another jolt on Tuesday afternoon after its suspended MLA Roshan Baig resigned from his membership in the state Legislative assembly. Baig who was suspended for indulging in anti-party activities handed over his resignation paper to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. “I have come to the Speaker’s chamber and have submitted my resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar,” he confirmed.

Roshan had won from Shivajinagar in Bangalore but was suspended from the Congress party in June for anti-party activities and openly criticising the Congress’ leadership. Roshan was a minister in the previous Congress government. He had held the party functionaries, specifically Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal and Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao responsible for the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won just 1 seats out of Karnataka’s 28 parliamentary seats quota in the general elections.

The suspended Congress MLA also made it clear he will not fly to Mumbai or Delhi, unlike the other disgruntled MLAs who have camped in a Mumbai hotel.

When Roshan was asked whether he would join the BJP, he said, “As of today I am in the Congress party. I have not resigned from the party. I will be in Bengaluru and have no plans to fly to Mumbai or Goa. I will continue to fulfil my duties as the (Karnataka State) Haj Committee Chairman.”

To a question as to whether his party colleagues spoke to him, Baig said, “They said ‘hello’ to me. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, commenting on Roshan’s decision to quit, Siddaramaiah said, “His resignation is also against the party. I appeal to all those who have resigned to come back and not fall prey to BJP’s designs.”

Yesterday, Roshan had said that he was unhappy with the functioning of the Congress-JD(S) government and may consider quitting if his grievances are not heard. Roshan now joins the league of the ruling coalition’s 15 MLAs who have already resigned, reducing the HD Kumaraswamy to the minority in the 224-chair Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Besides 10 Congress MLAs, three JD(S) and two independent MLAs have also resigned.