Karnataka crisis deepens as 11 Congress, JD(S) MLAs resign

The fate of Congress-JD(S) coalition government hangs in a delicate balance as at least 11 MLAs, eight of them from Congress and three from JDS, reached the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru to meet the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Saturday.

According to multiple media reports, over 14 MLAs of the ruling coalition may quit the government. Reports even say that among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress).

Congress MLA and former state home minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed that he has submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker.

“I have come to submit my resignation to the Speaker. I don’t know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman. I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision,” Reddy said.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has 225 chairs and the magic figure is 103. In the current assembly which has a total strength of 211, the coalition has 103 MLAs — Congress (65 MLAs), JD(S) (35 MLAs), BSP (one MLA), Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (one MLA) and one independent. The BJP has 105 MLAs.

The Congress swung into action immediately with state minister DK Shivakumar reaching out to the disgruntled MLAs. “Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Karnataka State minister D. K. Shivakumar: Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them(8 Congress& 3 JDS MLAs who had reached Assembly speaker office)

Meanwhile, Congress has convened an emergency meeting its Bengaluru MLAs and Corporators to discuss the crisis. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Shivakumar.

Reacting to the latest development, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition has been rejected by people of Karnataka.

“Despite their coalition in Lok Sabha polls, BJP won a massive mandate. It clearly shows the mood of people. MLAs certainly seem to be facing brunt of public anger against coalition,” he told news agency ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is currently in the USA on an official visit.