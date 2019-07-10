Karnataka crisis: Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar denied entry into Mumbai hotel where rebel MLAs are staying

Congress leader DK Shivkumar stopped outside Mumbai hostel.

Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar was on Wednesday stopped from entering the premises of the Mumbai hotel where rebel Karnataka MLAs have put up since Saturday after submitting their resignations. Shivakumar arrived at the Convention Centre Hotel to meet the rebel MLAs. However, he was not allowed to enter the hotel by the police due to security concerns.

As soon as Shivakumar reached the Convention Centre Hotel, the rebel MLAs raised slogans of ‘go back, go back, Shivakumar go back’. Speaking to reporters outside the hotel, Shivakumar said that the rebel MLAs are being held hostage and he wants to meet them to discuss their problems.

“I have booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can’t go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs have written to the Mumbai Police, expressing fear of a threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader DK Shivakumar at the hotel in the city where they are camping since submitting their resignations on Saturday. The letter, signed by 10 MLAs, came after media reported that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to Mumbai to meet the MLAs at Convention Centre Hotel on Wednesday.

MLAs said that they feel threatened, adding that they were not willing to meet the two leaders and urged the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumutali. The copies of the letter were marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.

Meanwhile, the BJP said that it will stage a dharna on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who has lost majority after 14 MLAs of the ruling coalition quit. A total of 14 Congress and JD(S) MLAs — 11 Congress and 3 JD(S), have resigned. Besides, the two independent MLAs have resigned from the Kumaraswamy government and extended support to the BJP which is the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the 224-chair Legislative Assembly.