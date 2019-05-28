Karnataka crisis: Congress rushes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Venugopal to save last southern bastion

By: |
Published: May 28, 2019 6:06:35 PM

The Congress' decision to send two senior leaders to the state comes days after two disgruntled party legislators Ramesh Jharkiholi and K Sudhakar met BJP leader SM Krishna on Sunday.

congress jds, karnataka news, congress news, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Venugopal, congress news, jds news, congress karnataka seat, congress seats karnatakaThe Congress is the second largest party in the state with 80 MLAs. It supported the third largest party JD(S) in order to keep the saffron party out of power. (PTI)

The Congress on Tuesday dispatched senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and KC Venugopal to control the damage as the rift between the coalition between coalition partners Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka escalated following the declaration of Lok Sabha election results. Both the parties appear heading towards an imminent split, with the historic drubbing of the Congress at the national level pushing the coalition to the brink. The voices against the government began to surface after the BJP swept the state by winning 25 of 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka.

The Congress’ decision to send two senior leaders to the state comes days after two disgruntled party legislators Ramesh Jharkiholi and K Sudhakar met BJP leader SM Krishna on Sunday. Reports suggest that Jharkiholi and Sudhakar were among the six Congress MLAs who had traveled to Mumbai earlier this year allegedly at the behest of BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa in an attempt to topple the coalition government in Karnataka.

Fearing a switch by the two leaders, the grand old party has rushed Azad and Venugopal to placate them and stop them from making any move that could hurt the party. The Congress is the second largest party in the state with 80 MLAs. It supported the third largest party JD(S) in order to keep the saffron party out of power. The BJP has 104 and JD(S) has 37 MLAs in the 224-member House.

The Congress-JD(S) government is on tenterhooks as various leaders have claimed a major churn in the next couple of weeks. On Monday, senior Congress leader KN Rajanna claimed that the coalition government will collapse after June 10. He said that the coalition government will not remain in power after Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath on May 30. He hinted at massive differences at all levels of the party after the defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

Just before the results, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar himself had admitted to widening differences between the Congress and JD(S). He had said that the differences were wide open and everybody knew about it. Parameshwar said that the decision would be taken only after results. Since the results are already out, Karnataka may be bracing for some political swing in the next couple of weeks.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka crisis: Congress rushes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Venugopal to save last southern bastion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition