Karnataka crisis: Congress-JDS alliance to face trust vote on Thursday

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the Assembly Session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka, led by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, will face a trust vote on the floor of the state Assembly on Thursday. The alliance will have to prove it’s majority at 11 am on July 18, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said after a meeting of the panel that determines the agenda of the state Assembly.

Sixteen lawmakers of the ruling Congress-JDS coalition have already submitted their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Two independent MLAs have also announced that they would support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP on Monday confirmed that they had moved a no-confidence motion against the Kumaraswamy government. “Yes, we have given a notice to move a no-confidence motion,” BJP state general secretary CT Ravi told news agency PTI.

If all the resignations are accepted, the BJP would go up to 105 in the 22-member House, while the ruling coalition would be left with only 101.

The Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar hasn’t accepted the resignations yet as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The apex court will hear the matter again on Tuesday. Kumar has insisted that he will accept the resignations only after he has ascertained that they were voluntary.

Despite the crisis his government is facing, Kumaraswamy had last week said that he would seek a trust vote to clear the ‘confusion’ created by the spate of resignations. Kumaraswamy had said that he was “ready for everything.”

The rebel MLAs are currently putting up at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The Congress spent the weekend trying to convince some of the lawmakers to reconsider their resignation. At one point, state housing minister MTB Nagaraj had said that he would mull over withdrawing his resignation.

But on Sunday, Nagaraj told reporters in Mumbai that there was no question of him withdrawing his resignation.

The other rebel lawmakers wrote to the Mumbai police on Monday requesting the police to stop any Congress leader from meeting them. They wrote that they had “absolutely no intention of meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any other Congress dignitary” and alleged a threat to their lives from them.