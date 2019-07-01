Karnataka crisis: Congress gets into huddle, calls meeting of Legislature Party after two MLAs quit in 24 hours

JD(S) leader and Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is in the US, tweeted that he was aware of the developments taking place in the state. (Express Photo)

Following the resignation of two Karnataka Congress MLAs in a day, the Congress party got into a huddle with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday. The Congress party had disbanded all district level committees of its Karnataka unit following the rout in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In a significant turn of events in the day, two Congress lawmakers resigned from the state Assembly, bringing down the party’s strength in the 224-member House to 77, including the Speaker. Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted his resignation to the Speaker of Karnataka assembly KR Ramesh Kumar while Anand Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader DK Sivakumar said that he was shocked to hear about Singh’s resignation. He also indicated that Singh was untraceable in the morning and had not informed him about his decision to resign.

JD(S) leader and Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is in the US, tweeted that he was aware of the developments taking place in the state. He also alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilise the state government. BJP with 105 MLAs is the single-largest party in the state assembly.

With the latest round of resignations, the fate of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka hangs in a delicate balance. The Congress-JD(S) coalition has been on shaky ground ever since it was formed when the voters handed over a fractured mandate in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. Congress with 80 MLAs entered into a coalition with JD(S), who got 37 seats in the polls, depriving the BJP of power.

Singh represented Vijaynagara constituency in Ballari district while Jarkiholi was elected from Gokak in Belagavi district. Some media reports said that Singh would join the BJP. Singh had disappeared and was untraceable. Later he surfaced and showed his allegiance to the party.

In January, he had come to blows with another Congress MLA JN Ganesh when the party had put up its MLAs at a resort in Goa. A badly injured Singh was admitted to the hospital while Ganesh was suspended from the party. At that time, reports were rife that at least six more MLAs from Congress could rebel against their party.