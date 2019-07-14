Karnataka crisis: BS Yeddyurappa asks Kumaraswamy to resign immediately

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has asked CM HD Kumaraswamy to resign immediately.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded from Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to resign immediately as the coalition government led by him has been reduced to minority after rebel MLAs’ submitted their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa said that if Kumaraswamy is honest and cares for the democratic system, he should quit or seek a trust vote on Monday itself in the Assembly.

Yeddyurappa noted that sixteen MLAs of JD(S) and Congress have resigned and also two independents have withdrawn support to the government and extended it to the BJP.

“I will request CM HD Kumaraswamy to resign immediately because more than 15 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress, and also two independent Ministers have resigned and they have reflected that they will support BJP,” Yeddyurappa said.

“You (Kumaraswamy) don’t have majority. So let them (coalition) ask for confidence vote or reign immediately. Tomorrow in the Business Advisory Committee meeting I will advise same thing to Kumaraswamy and discuss,” he added.

On Friday, CM Kumaraswamy announced in the Assembly that he has voluntarily decided to seek a trust vote to end the confusion caused by resignations of rebel MLAs and requested the Speaker to fix time for the same. A PTI report said that at the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Friday Kumaraswamy had proposed that the trust vote be held on Wednesday. However, no decision was taken as the opposition BJP did not attend the meeting.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is on the verge of collapse after 16 MLAs (13 of the Congress and three of the JDS) resigned from their membership. Besides, two Independent MLAs who were made ministers in the last Cabinet expansion to provide stability to the government, have quit the ministry and withdrawn support. The ruling coalition’s total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition’s tally will be reduced to 100. The support has 105 MLAs and enjoys support of the two independents in the 224-member House. The half-way mark is the Assembly is 113.