Karnataka crisis: Breather for Congress as rebel MLA Nagaraj withdraws resignation

Karnataka Rebel Congress MLA Nagaraj withdraws resignation.

Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj late on Saturday night announced that he was withdrawing his resignation. Nagaraj said that he will remain in the party and promised to support the HD Kumaraswamy government inside the Karnataka Legislative Assembly when the Chief minister seeks a trust vote.

“I had resigned from MLA’s post. All leaders are asking me to stay in the Congress since morning. I have decided to stay in the party,” Nagaraj who represents Hoskote constituency he told reporters.

Nagaraj was among the rebel Congress-JD(SU) MLAs who had resigned from the Assembly on July 10.

Nagaraj’s decision to stay in the government came after Kumaraswamy met the MLA at the Congress Legislature Party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah’s residence.

“We will try to convince Sudhakar and both of us will take back our resignation,” Nagaraj added.

Speaking to reporters later, Siddaramaiah said that hope other MLAs will also return to the party fold.

“I couldn’t talk to Sudhakar. I am hopeful that he will come back. Nagaraj and Sudhakar took the decision to quit jointly. Now Nagaraj has decided to stay back in the government, hope Sudhakar will also take back his resignation,” he said.

“We are trying to get in touch with everyone. When we are moving the vote of confidence, at that time most the MLAs would come back. We are in touch with Ramalingareddy,” the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has asked CM Kumaraswamy to seek a trust vote in the House on Monday. On Friday, Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he will seek a trust vote and asked the Speaker to fix a date for the same. After this, the efforts were intensified by the ruling coalition to reach out to the rebel MLAs.

Congress’ troubleshooter DK Shivakumar reached Nagaraj’s residence and camped there for almost four hours, trying to pacify him. Deputy CM G Parameshwara too visited Nagaraj’s residence to convince him to withdraw his resignation. A similar attempt was on to persuade MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, Munirathna, K Sudhakar and R Roshan Baig.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is on the verge of collapse with 16 MLAs — 13 of the Congress and three of the JD(S), resigning from the Assembly. Besides, two Independent MLAs, who were made ministers, have also quit the cabinet and withdrawn their support to the government. They have announced support to the BJP which is the single largest party with 105 MLAs. The ruling coalition’s strength in the House has 118 MLAs (Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP one and two independents), besides the Speaker. In the 224-member House, if the resignations of the 18 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition’s tally will be reduced to 100. The Speaker has a vote too.