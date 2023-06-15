scorecardresearch
Karnataka court summons Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar in defamation case filed by BJP

Karnataka: Court summons Congress leaders in defamation case filed by BJP

Written by Aastha Monga
Rahul Gandhi| Karnataka congress| Karnataka BJP| Defamation complaint| Siddahramaiah|
Karnataka: Court summons Congress leaders in defamation case filed by BJP (Image source: Indian Express)

A Karnataka court on Tuesday issued summons to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, in a case of alleged criminal defamation filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The complaint, filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, centres around an advertisement released by the KPCC in influential newspapers on May 5, 2023, leading up to the Assembly election.

As per the complaint, filed by S Keshavaprasad, the BJP’s state secretary, on May 9, the advertisement claimed that the then-incumbent BJP government had engaged in “40 per cent corruption” and had embezzled Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the previous four years, the complaint states, adding that these allegations are “baseless, prejudiced, and defamatory.”

On Tuesday, the court acknowledged the charges under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and scheduled the case for hearing on July 27.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 11:32 IST

