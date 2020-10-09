  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut for her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet

By:
October 9, 2020 8:17 PM

The direction came on a complaint filed by lawyer L Ramesh Naik. Acting on the complaint, the Judicial Magistrate First Class court ordered the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register a case against Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut

 

FIR against Kangana Ranaut: A local court in Karnataka has ordered the police to file an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on farmers protesting against recently passed three farm laws. The direction came on a complaint filed by lawyer L Ramesh Naik.

Related News

Acting on the complaint, the Judicial Magistrate First Class court ordered the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register a case against Kangana Ranaut.

According to PTI, the court said that the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation. “The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report,” the court was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Speaking to PTI, Naik confirmed the development and said the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register a case against the actress and inquire.

Naik had filed a complaint weeks after Kangana Ranaut put out a tweet, saying: “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

The complainant said this tweet had hurt him and prompted him to file a case against Kangana Ranaut.

