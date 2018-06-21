Karnataka couple goes unusual way, takes JCB ride to home after marriage

A newlywed couple in Karnataka went home on a JCB machine after the ceremony. (Source: video grab)

Couples hiring luxury cars to make their wedding day special is very common these days. Maybe, that is why Luxury cars and animals seem to be a passe and in order to make their wedding ride special, a newlywed couple in Karnataka went home on a JCB machine after the ceremony. Yes, the couple picked this unusual set of wheels for their wedding procession and became the talk of the town in Puttur located in Karnataka’s South Kannada District.

It was reported that the groom has been operating the machine for the past ten years and thus decided to make it his wedding chariot. His friends supported him and thought this to be the best way to make the important day memorable.

This unique carriage grabbed eyeballs as well made to the news headlines in the coming days. The couple went the extra mile when they literally sat in the carrier of the JCB and made a splendid entry in their own wedding. The videos and photographs of the couple have sashayed the social media. The couple went viral with their endeavour. The bride sits coyly, shyly clad in a beautiful silk saree while seated in the decorated JCB. The smiling pictures of the bride and groom amidst the enthusiastic drummers leading the procession in the adorned machine have warmed scores of heart.

According to a report by the News minute, the groom, Chethan Kallakatta, made the best out of the vehicle that provides him with his bread and butter and is a JCB operator since the past 10 years.”I love my job and it’s my way of showing gratitude towards the vehicle during one of the biggest moments of my life,” Bangalore Mirror quoted the groom as saying. This was Chethan’s way of expressing gratitude towards his mode of earning.

In a similar incident last month, a Chinese bride, who happened to be a bus driver, drove to her wedding venue and even picked her husband on one of the bus stations. The sight of a bride in a white pristine gown and driving a bus sure can make anyone stop and notice.

Another couple made a grand entry to their wedding sitting on top of lions. Weddings surely have become a grand affair, so the next time you think you have seen it all, think twice.