Karnataka lockdown: Ex-Congress minister writes to CM Yediyurappa, wants restrictions lifted for Eid prayers at mosques

Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim wants government to allow Muslims to offer namaz at mosques on Eid. (File pic)

Eid namaz at home, Karnataka lockdown: Former Union minister and Karnataka Congress leader Chand Mahal Ibrahim has demanded that the BS Yediyurappa government allow Muslims to offer namaz at mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival, scheduled to be observed on May 24 or 25, usually witnesses congregational prayers at Idgah Maidan or Masjid since early morning.

Ibrahim, who is currently a member of the Legislative Council, has written a letter to CM BS Yediyurappa urging him to lift the restriction on gathering at religious places on the occasion of Eid during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. He said that the prayer assemblies could be allowed in the state till 1 pm on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Due to the pandemic Covid-19, the Muslims all over the state are not able to offer Namaz in the Masjids and they are offering prayers in their homes as per the government orders. The Eid-ul-Fitr festival in the state may be celebrated on the 24th or 25th May, during which Muslims have to offer special prayers,” he said in the letter.

On behalf of the entire community, he wrote, “I would suggest that the government may take a decision by having due consultation with the medical experts to grant permission for Muslims on the day of Eid to offer prayers in Idgah Maidans or Masjids from morning till 1 pm with all precautionary measures and safety norms.

“I request you kindly to look into the matter after consulting medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer prayers in their respective localities,” he said.

Muslims in the country have not been able to offer Namaz in Masjids due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. They are compelled to offer namaz at their homes. Several Muslim clerics too have come forward and urged people to stay indoors at their homes and not to visit religious places.