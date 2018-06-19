Karnataka: Cop suspended for sharing derogatory Facebook post against CM Kumaraswamy

Aruna Dollina was suspended for sharing a a critical Facebook post on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Image: Facebook/ Aruna Dollina )

Karnataka: A police constable was suspended in Karnataka for sharing a critical Facebook post on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. According to news agency ANI, the constable, identified as Aruna Dollina, shared a Facebook post by BJP Shikarpur MLA that read: "18 days completed- when will you waive off farmers' loans? Resign CM HD Kumaraswamy? " Aruna Dollina, the suspended constable was posted at Town Police Station of Hubballi-Dharwad city. He was suspended on the order of city police Commissioner MN Nagaraj.

According to Deccan Herald, the accused constable had also made several posts favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past.

Early on May 28, in an election campaign, HD Kumaraswamy had promised that loans of farmers will be waived if he was elected as the Chief Minister of the state. But after being elected as the Chief Minister of a JD (S)- Congress coalition government, Kumaraswamy had cited compulsions from the Congress as the reason for the delay in waiving off the farmer loans.

On May 30, Kumaraswamy had chaired a meeting with around 30 leaders of different farmer groups. After the meeting, the Chief Minister had announced waiving off the loans of farmers in a phased manner within 15 days .