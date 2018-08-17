Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation

Earlier today the Congress had asked local Congress men to help those affected due to rains.

The Congress’ Karnataka unit has set up three teams to assess the situation in rain and landslide-ravaged districts of the state.

Three teams have been constituted to assess the flood situation, assist and provide valuable information on how the party unit can render assistance in these areas, Karnataka PCC presidentDinesh Gundu Rao said in a tweet.

“Unprecedented rains are now seriously affecting some parts of Karnataka.We urge all Congress members in the region to extend a helping hand,” it said on its twitter handle @INCIndia.

The teams will assess the situation in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagara, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

Each team, consisting of about five to six party office bearers, after assessing the situation in the affected districts in coordination with the party’s local units, have been asked to submit a report to the KPCC at the earliest.

Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions of the state like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu, parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada, have been facing the brunt of incessant rains in the last few days.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had yesterday announceda grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore to affected districts for therelief work.