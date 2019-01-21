Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh’s hospital bed-ridden image surfaced; MLA J N Ganesh suspended

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh taking treatment in Apollo Hospital after reports of alleged brawl with Congress MLAs JN Ganesh and Bheema Naik (ANI)

Congress MLA J N Ganesh in Karnataka has been suspended after he allegedly hit his lawmaker colleague Anand Singh during an alleged brawl at a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday night. In arriving at the decision, the Congress party took note of an FIR lodged by Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru.

A jittery Congress had shifted its legislators to the resort last Friday as it feared that the BJP might lure some of them into its fold. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka had alleged that the BJP was resorting to poaching attempts to destabilise the state government.

In the FIR, Singh has accused Karnataka Congress MLA Ganesh of assaulting him. The Kampi MLA had allegedly hit Vijayanagara MLA Singh on his head with a liquor bottle. According to reports, the heated argument between the two was based on the premise that Ganesh was trying to defect to the BJP. The Congress had denied the reports of an alleged brawl in a resort. It also insisted that Singh was admitted to hospital due to chest pain.

Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar rubbished the reports, saying “there was no fight, no assault, no liquor bottles” and both the Congress MLAs will speak to the media soon. However, his claims fall flat after an image of Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh surfaced in which he was seen having a bruised face with swollen and blackened eyes, indicating he sustained grievous injuries on the face after being engaged in a violent brawl.

As serious allegations have been made with regards to the incident, Pradesh Congress has constituted a special inquiry committee in order to conduct an inquiry about the incident. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara will head the committee. The party has also conducted a preliminary inquiry into the ‘unpleasant’ incident that happened on January 19 and have also collected information from Anand Singh.