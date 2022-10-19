Karnataka Congress launches ‘SayCM.com’ campaign, poses 50 questions to Bommai

Following the ‘PayCM’ campaign, Karnataka Congress Wednesday announced the launch of “SayCM.com” campaign, with ‘ SayCM QR code’, targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the ruling BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made in the 2018 manifesto, news agency PTI reported.

The campaign used the same graphic as that of the PayCM campaign with the visage of Bommai in QR code format.

The Congress alleged that 90 per cent of the 600 promises remained unfulfilled, and sought answers from the CM to 50 questions posed by the Opposition. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in a statement said that the BJP has “accepted guilt through their silence”.

. @BJP4Karnataka made a grand manifesto of 613 assurances to the people of Karnataka.

It has been 3 years & out of 613 assurances,BJP has not even fulfilled 10% of them.

Chittapur MLA and chairman of the Communications Department Priyank Kharge tweeted, “BJP Karnataka made a grand manifesto of 613 assurances to the people of Karnataka. It has been 3 years and out of 613 assurances, BJP has not even fulfilled 10% of them. Why the silence? #SayCM Scan the QR code to know BJP’s failed promises.”

Meanwhile, Bommai hit out at the Congress party over the ‘SayCM’ campaign, calling the grand-old party “jobless”.

“Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work,” Bommai said, as quoted by PTI.

The ‘PayCM’ campaign in the state had earlier led to the arrest of several Congress workers.