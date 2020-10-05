  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBI conducts raids at premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:07 AM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at the premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, ANI reported. The search operations were also underway at the residence of DK Suresh — Congress MP and brother of party’s Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru.

ANI reports that the CBI raids are underway at more than 15 premises of DK Shivakumar and his brother and MP DK Suresh, including the former’s residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru.

In 2017, the Income-Tax department had raided the Congress leader. The I-T department had then carried out search operations at various properties linked to Shivakumar. The I-T sleuths had conducted searches at over 60 locations and properties linked to Shivakumar in a tax evasion case. Hailing from a modest agrarian family, Shivakumar is an influential Vokkaliga community leader and also one of the wealthiest state leaders in the country.

According to PTI, Shivakumar showed — in the affidavit filed by him for the 2013 Assembly polls — assets of over Rs 251 crore, including those of his wife and children and liabilities of over Rs 104 crore. A six-time MLA, Shivakumar is considered a resourceful trouble-shooter for the Congress with proximity to the party high command.

