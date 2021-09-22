Karnataka: Congress alleges land scam, RSS link as BJP govt passes Chanakya University bill

Siddaramaiah claimed that land worth Rs 400 crore is being doled out for just Rs 50 crore.

The opposition Congress has alleged a land scam in the ruling BJP government’s decision to allot land to CESS (Centre for Educational and Social Studies). The Karnataka Legislative Assembly had passed a bill to set up a new private university yesterday amid a walkout by the Congress. Taking to Twitter today, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed it a case of nepotism and urged to government to scrap the decision.

“CESS land scam is a case of nepotism & I demand BJP government to scarp the decision to hand over the land to CESS to start Chanakya University as CESS does not have any qualification or eligibility to start University,” he said. He also alleged that the CESS does not have any infrastructure to start a university.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP is gifting highly priced land to the RSS agency at a cheaper price. “It is unfortunate that government has flouted all the rules to set up University & passed a Bill to favour RSS mouthpiece which does not have any experience of running educational institution,” he said.

He alleged that while the Karnataka government had acquired the 116-acre land in question for Rs 1.5 crore per acre, it is handing over this land to CESS for just Rs 50 crore. “KIADB had acquired the land at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore per acre & gave compensation of Rs 175 crore to acquire 116 acres. The same land is now being given to CESS at just Rs 50 Cr. The current market price is Rs 300-400 Cr,” he said.

Siddaramaiah alleged that former CM BS Yediyurappa had called for a cabinet meeting and gifted highly priced land to CESS at a cheaper cost at a time when the second wave of Covid was at its peak and the government was starved of funds.

“BJP government had called for a cabinet meeting on 26/04/2021 and had decided to hand over 116 acres in Haraluru to CESS. The notified land was acquired by KIADB to establish Aerospace and Defence industries,” he alleged.

The Congress leader further claimed that all the members of CESS are from the RSS.

“All the members of CESS are from RSS. This is an organisation that promotes the idea of Manu. They want to re-establish Varnashrama system in our society. This is against the interests of inclusive India envisaged in the Constitution of India,” said Siddaramaiah.

He also alleged that even Karnataka Assembly Speaker was ‘partial in his conduct while passing Chanakya varsity bill’.