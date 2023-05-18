Karnataka CM swearing-in Live: Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

Karnataka government formation Live: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, reported PTI, quoting Congress sources. KPCC president DK Shivakumar will likely be the deputy Chief Minister, the sources said. The party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state following hectic parleys. The swearing-in ceremony will likely be held in Bengaluru on May 20. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other stakeholders held parleys past midnight to hammer out a solution between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar — the two chief ministerial aspirants. On Thursday evening, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by Shivakumar, the party’s state unit chief, in Bengaluru, where the decision will likely be announced. Shivakumar has written to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen’s Road at 7 pm.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

Live Updates

10:28 (IST) 18 May 2023 Karnataka CM swearing-in Live: Siddaramaiah in Delhi Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar arrived at the residence of KC Venugopal in Delhi. 09:53 (IST) 18 May 2023 Karnataka CM Live: 'Party high-command has taken decision' "The party high command has taken a decision…" says DK Shivakumar, on being named the new Karnataka Deputy CM, as he arrives at the residence of party leader KC Venugopal in Delhi. 09:49 (IST) 18 May 2023 Karnataka CM Live: Randeep Surjewala arrives at KC Venugopal's residence Congress leader Randeep Surjewala reaches AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi. Earlier, former Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao left from Venugopal's residence in Delhi. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1659049585082347520