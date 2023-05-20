Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM today afternoon

Karnataka CM Live Updates: Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday afternoon, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka. Reportedly, eight legislators are likely to be sworn in as Ministers along with them. The two leaders were in Delhi till late Friday night discussing with the party’s high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony, which will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at 12.30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are expected to take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet today.
Supporters of Karnataka CM-elect Siddaramaiah gather outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.
The Congress has promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.