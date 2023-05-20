Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM today afternoon

Karnataka CM Live Updates: Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday afternoon, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka. Reportedly, eight legislators are likely to be sworn in as Ministers along with them. The two leaders were in Delhi till late Friday night discussing with the party’s high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony, which will see Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at 12.30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read Karnataka cabinet list 2023: Full list of ministers and their portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet

Live Updates

Karnataka CM swearing-in Live: Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will take oath as the Chief Minister and deputy CM of the state at 12.30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

09:21 (IST) 20 May 2023 Karnataka CM Live: Eight cabinet ministers likely to take oath as Cabinet ministers Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are expected to take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet today. 09:18 (IST) 20 May 2023 Karnataka CM Live: Siddaramaiah to be sworn in as CM Supporters of Karnataka CM-elect Siddaramaiah gather outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1659763901452685312 09:14 (IST) 20 May 2023 Karnataka CM swearing-in: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to live blog! Catch all updates on the Karnataka Elections 2023 and the CM swearing-in ceremony here.