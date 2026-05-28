In a dramatic political development in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday (May 28) formally informed Cabinet colleagues that he would step down from the post, triggering intense activity within the ruling Congress camp and setting the stage for a possible leadership transition in the state. The announcement was reportedly made during a breakfast meeting held at Siddaramaiah’s official residence in Bengaluru, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and several senior ministers.

The Indian Express reported that Siddaramaiah is expected to formally submit his resignation later in the day, likely after 3 pm, depending on the return of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is currently out of the state.

High-level breakfast meeting sparks political buzz

Political activity intensified through Thursday morning as several ministers arrived at the chief minister’s residence amid growing speculation over a change in leadership.

According to reports, ministers including Ramalinga Reddy, Byrathi Suresh, Mankal Vaidya and Santosh Lad attended the meeting, while more leaders were expected to join discussions later.

The meeting comes after months of recurring speculation surrounding a possible power-sharing arrangement within the Karnataka Congress, particularly after the government crossed the halfway mark of its tenure.

Although the Congress leadership had repeatedly denied reports of any leadership change, discussions over Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s elevation have continued to dominate Karnataka politics.

Siddaramaiah likely to meet Congress high command

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is expected to travel to Delhi later on Thursday night to meet senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

The meetings in Delhi are likely to focus not only on the leadership transition but also on Cabinet reshuffle discussions and upcoming Rajya Sabha-related decisions.

Reacting to this, BJP MP and former Karnataka CM, Basavaraj S Bommai said, “Siddaramaiah, after completing his seven and half years almost eight years now he is resigning. From day one the date was fixed for period sharing between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and DK Shivakumar was making it very clear from day one that he is going to take over after 50% of the term.”

“He was edging him out in every day and every possible occasion. Siddaramaiah did not have a period of peaceful governance. Because of the mismanagement of the finances and difference of opinion, the governance was totally zero. Administration was totally failed as well as development was not to be seen and the debt of the government has increased four times. Karnataka has been pushed back nearly 20 years because of the misrule of Congress and infighting of Congress especially between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for last three years,” Bommai told ANI.

Governor’s absence may delay resignation process

While Siddaramaiah is reportedly prepared to tender his resignation, the formal process may be delayed because Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is currently in Indore.

The said the Governor had travelled late Wednesday night after his wife reportedly fell ill. “The Governor’s wife, who is in Indore, is unwell and he had to rush there,” news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

As a result, the resignation may only be formally submitted once the Governor returns to Bengaluru.

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DK Shivakumar emerges as strongest contender

With Siddaramaiah reportedly preparing to step aside, all attention has shifted to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is widely viewed as the frontrunner for the top post.

Shivakumar, who also serves as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, has long been considered one of the Congress party’s most influential leaders in the state and played a key role in the party’s 2023 Assembly election victory.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar supporters were seen distributing sweets outside his residence in anticipation of a possible leadership announcement.